NASA Officially Classifies Boeing Starliner Failure As A Maximum-Level Type A Mishap

Who's to blame here? Citing the full 312-page report, Isaacman found plenty to go around. Basically, NASA wanted a second option for launching people into space beyond SpaceX, and it wanted it so bad that it simply swept problems under the rug. "As development progressed, design compromises and inadequate hardware qualifications extended beyond NASA's complete understanding," said Isaacman in a very polite way. Multiple test flights failed in various ways, but before these technical faults were understood, NASA just greenlit the following flights anyway. Oops.

There were organizational problems as well: NASA more or less trusted Boeing, which once upon a time had a sterling reputation, to sort out its engineering problems. Isaacman stated that the agency didn't want to damage that reputation. Safe to say it's pretty well shot now, and this Type A classification isn't going to help. Meanwhile, Boeing was also not giving sufficient scrutiny to its own subcontractors. So nobody was overseeing anybody enough. Who could imagine this would go poorly?

But rest assured: it gets worse. CNN quotes one NASA insider as saying, "There was yelling at meetings," and another as saying, "There are some people that just don't like each other very much." Isaacman himself admitted that "disagreements over crew return options deteriorated into unprofessional conduct while the crew remained on orbit." Welcome to the world's premiere space exploration agency.