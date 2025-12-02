Why Toyota No Longer Calls The Prius PHEV The Prime

In 1997, Toyota released the Prius — the world's first mass-produced hybrid car — in Japan, with a U.S. version following in 2000. There have been five generations of the compact car since, but one of its most interesting iterations came in the form of the Toyota Prius Plug-in Hybrid in 2012. This promised the gasoline equivalent of 87 miles per gallon in combined driving mode, 49 mpg in hybrid mode, and an all-electric range of 15 miles when driving at 62 mph. At the time, Toyota simply adopted the more straightforward Prius Plug-in Hybrid name to differentiate the Plug-in model from the standard Prius Hybrid.

However, after the launch of the second generation Prius Plug-in Hybrid in 2016, Toyota decided to use the "Prime" designation to represent the model in a bid to prevent people from mistaking it for a pure electric vehicle. The "Prime" naming convention was also applied to other Toyota plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, such as the incredibly resilient RAV4 Prime. Cut to the 2025 model year, and Toyota decided to drop the name, opting instead to refer to the Prius plug-in hybrid electric vehicle as simply Prius PHEV. The automaker explained it made the decision to replace the Prime branding with PHEV for a similar reason "Prime" was adopted in the first place: to help customers more easily identify the model's power train.