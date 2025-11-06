Series Vs Parallel Hybrids: What Are The Differences?

At the end of last year, we reported that Americans can't get enough of hybrid cars, and that hasn't changed much for 2025. For instance, per GreenCars, sales jumped another 36% in the second quarter of the year. Meanwhile, top sellers like Toyota RAV4 are going hybrid-only for 2026, so further increases wouldn't be a surprise — especially when you consider the efficiency and performance benefits of a typical hybrid vehicle.

As a quick reminder, those advantages come from the fact that hybrids can rely on two forms of motivation. The traditional hybrid, remember, adds regenerative braking, a sophisticated battery pack, and one or more electric motors to an internal combustion engine. The vehicle charges the battery through braking, the engine, or plugging in (depending on the exact type of hybrid), and then can use that stored electricity to power the motor(s). The motors can combine efforts with the engine or, for short distances, drive the vehicle by themselves.

It's a technology that most people date back to 1901, when Ferdinand Porsche designed an electrified powertrain for the Lohner-Porsche Mixte. Now, to be clear, this was a series hybrid, which means the gas engine never powered the wheels. It acted as a generator for the electric motors that did that. In other words, the power sources ran in a series. It would take another 80-odd years for the game-changing parallel hybrid — which could use both sources at the same time — to be invented.