California's Car Culture Is Codified With Passing Of Leno's Law And New Lowrider License Plate Design

California Governor Gavin Newsom signed three important pieces of automotive legislation into law today that celebrate The Golden State's vibrant car culture: SB 1392, more commonly known as Jay Leno's Law; AB 2541; and SB 1069. Leno's Law slackens smog regulations on qualifying collector cars built between 1976 and 1985 to "protect a treasured part of California's culture," while AB 2541 establishes a lowrider specialized license plate design to celebrate the Chicano culture that's so important to California, with proceeds going to a newly created Lowrider Arts and Culture Fund. Newsom also signed SB 1069, a SEMA-backed bill that makes it easier for aftermarket emissions-related products to be sold in the state.

The state of California is well known for its car culture, from being the home of the first modern freeway in the U.S. to one of the most iconic coastal stretches of road in the world, not to mention the notoriously car-dependent city of Los Angeles. It's also home to some of the strictest emissions regulations in the country thanks to the California Air Resources Board (CARB), which is good for the lungs of Californians, but has also made it difficult to keep non-smog-exempt classic cars road-legal. These new legislations aim to make it easier for car culture to flourish in the state, without darkening California's famously sunny skies with smog that was once so bad, locals thought it was chemical warfare.