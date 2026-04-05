Jay Leno's Backing Another Bill To Exempt Classic Cars From Smog Checks

You may have heard about the California Senate Bill 712, otherwise called "Leno's Law," which was killed off late last year. Initially the bill intended to exempt any motor vehicle 35 model years or older from the state's biennial smog tests, but it later focused on exempting classic cars belonging to model years 1981 and older. Although SB 712 passed the California Senate and Assembly Transportation Committee, the bill was held by the Assembly Appropriations Committee and "Leno's Law" was ultimately axed on August 29, 2025.

However, Senator Shannon Grove and co-sponsor Senator Dave Cortese are pushing ahead with a slightly modified version of "Leno's Law" in a new California Senate Bill numbered 1392. Legislators were introduced to SB 1392 on February 20, 2026, with an initial hearing date set to April 14. This time, classic car fans — including Jay Leno, who actively supports and stands behind the idea — have a better chance of seeing the bill passed into law, thanks to some slightly different wording. If passed, the law will commence on January 1, 2027 extending until 2032, effectively pushing the model years eligible for smog exemptions to as far as 1986.

Much of the text in SB 1392 is shared with that of SB 712. However, while SB 712 required the smog-exempt vehicle to be registered as a collector car (and be insured as such) with no explicit mention of daily usage, SB 1392 goes one step further, requiring the said car not to be used as the owner's primary mode of transportation. The use case, as defined per the bill, is shows, parades, charitable functions, and historical exhibitions for display, maintenance, and preservation.