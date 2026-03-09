California Looks To Close The Tax Loophole On Montana Supercar Plates Scheme

You wouldn't think that billionaire-loving California governor Gavin Newsom would ever do anything to upset his wealthy friends, but believe it or not, California has actually followed through on its plans to crack down on rich tax cheats registering their cars in Montana. Late last month, the state charged 14 defendants with conspiracy to commit tax evasion, filing false sales tax returns, money laundering, and perjury, over accusations that they worked to hide more than $20 million in car sales from the state and avoid paying nearly $2 million in taxes.

According to the New York Times, the state's investigation turned up more than 2,500 sales since 2023, involving hundreds of dealerships, to owners who registered the cars in Montana but stored and drove them in California. All together, those cars accounted for about $10 million in unpaid taxes. Unpaid taxes that the state would now like to collect. It's also working to cut off ongoing fraud by looking at every vehicle sale to buyers claiming to live in Montana to determine whether the sale is legitimate or not.

The 14 people charged in the latest case aren't the only ones the state has been going after, either. Since 2023, California has reportedly opened at least 81 separate investigations and found 601 fraudulently registered vehicles. That, in turn, has allowed the state to recover a reported $2.3 million in unpaid taxes and fees.

In partnership with the Department of Motor Vehicles, the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration has also published a list of the cities where they flagged the most suspicious sales, and what do you know, Beverly Hills is number one, with 416 suspicious sales. Costa Mesa wasn't far behind with 359, while Van Nuys is third with 273, and San Diego is fourth with 269.