California's Love Of EVs Really Has Made Its Air Cleaner, Study Claims

It's one thing for something to make sense intuitively, but it's another thing altogether to be able to prove it. So, while the tire and brake dust that electric vehicles generate can be a problem, without exhaust constantly spewing out of the back, it wouldn't be crazy to assume air quality would improve if more people drove EVs. Then again, since EVs only account for a small percentage of new car sales in the U.S., are they even popular enough to make a measurable difference? Well, our friends over at The Autopian just covered a new study claiming that's exactly what's happened in California.

That study was published in the Lancet Planetary Health scientific journal and was conducted by the University of Southern California's Keck School of Medicine and claims to be "the first real-world study showing statistically significant reductions in observed NO 2 air pollution associated with the ongoing transition to light-duty electric vehicles over time." Using satellite data provided by NASA, researchers studied 1,687 different "ZIP code tabulation areas" spread across the state. And in the end, they found that EVs really did contribute to a noticeable drop in nitrogen dioxide levels.