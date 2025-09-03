Leno's Law Killed In Committee, California Car Collectors Cry

Comedian and car collector Jay Leno tried to use his considerable influence to make life easier for California enthusiasts. SB 712, also known as Leno's Law, would have exempted cars 35 years and older from the state's strict emission testing. It was a valiant effort, but unfortunately for California car nuts, the bill has been killed in committee without even reaching a Senate vote, reports ABC 7.

Leno teamed up with Senator Shannon Grove to introduce the bill in February. In its original form, cars 35 years or older would have been made exempt from emissions testing. A fact sheet from the Senator's office cites classic cars as the reason for this bill. Cars this old are rarely driven, well-maintained, and are typically owned for their historical value rather than used as daily drivers, meaning that their exemption from smog regulations would have a minimal effect on air quality.

California's current laws require all vehicles from 1976 and newer to pass an emission test every two years and upon transfer of ownership. It can be extremely difficult to get Radwood era cars to pass modern emission tests. Their emission systems are complex and antiquated by modern standards. The testing equipment needed for pre-OBD2 cars built before 1996 required tailpipe sniffers and even dedicated dynos. They weren't that accurate even when new, yet Californians must search for a shop that can test older cars, pay many times more for the test, and spend more to keep their outdated emission controls working.