LA's First Encounter With Smog Happened 82 Years Ago And Was So Bad People Thought It Was Chemical Warfare

Picture it: July 8, 1943, Los Angeles, California. You go outside and are inundated by a mysterious brown haze in the air that smells gaseous. This is unprecedented, and nobody knows what could be causing the dense concentration of eye-watering air — and they wouldn't for another nine years. That's when Arie Haagen-Smit, a professor at Caltech conducted tests on the air and found that emissions from the city's beloved automobiles were to blame, and the nasty pollutants were something called smog.

We are well acquainted with the science of smog now, especially living in LA, and studies show that the city's air quality is actually better now than it has been in the past. Unfortunately, LA is still a breeding ground for smog thanks to the warm, sunny climate and absurd concentration of commuters in cars, trucks hauling goods, and even boats bringing those goods into and out of the largest port on the continent.

As the city grew exponentially in the mid-20th century and the automobile became the apple of capitalism's eye over more efficient forms of public transportation, the smog arose and rapidly overtook the beachside paradise. The independent, non-profit news team at The LAist published a brilliant article documenting the first time LA ever faced smog.