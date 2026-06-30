New California Incentive Gives Some First-Time EV Buyers $3,500 Instant Discount

If you can believe it, June 30 marks the eighth month that U.S. car buyers have gone without the $7,500 federal electric vehicle tax credit that President Donald Trump revoked late last year. At the time, Commiefornia Governor Gavin Newsom said that his state would step in if Trump did away with the federal tax credit, and a new budget deal (SB-111, though SB-168 outlines the EV credit) that Newsom reached with the state's legislative branch does just that. $135.5 million of state money will partially fund a $3,500 instant rebate to first-time EV buyers in the state, with the other half of the money coming from participating automakers that must match the state contributions. Not too shabby, Gav.

According to USA Today, "rebates will also be available for used EVs, although the amount has not yet been released publicly." It's a cash-on-the-hood credit, which means unlike the old federal tax credit, new EV buyers and lessees won't have to apply for the money later on — it'll be applied at the time of purchase. New EVs will get $3,500 on the hood, while the incentive is half that for used EVs. There are some stipulations beyond it just being for first-time EV buyers, including that qualifying new EVs cannot have an MSRP of more than $50,000, and used EVs cannot exceed $25,000. That is, unless the new EV is built by a zero-emission vehicle company that's headquartered in California, in which case it will receive the incentive regardless of price. Sorry, not sorry, Tesla.