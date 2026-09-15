GM Is Bringing Back Apple CarPlay And Android Auto After Saying It Wouldn't

Back in 2023, General Motors announced that it would phase out Apple CarPlay and Android Auto from its EVs in favor of its own software. Late last year, CEO Mary Barra said that the technologies would be dropped from all GM vehicles, not just electric ones, but now it sounds like the company has changed course.

In a Tuesday blog post, GM released a bunch of details on the shiny, new infotainment system that'll debut in the 2027 Chevy Silverado and 2027 GMC Sierra pickup trucks. In addition to a clean interface built around customer feedback, high-contrast display hardware, a reworked home screen, and a new 3D interpretation of surrounding traffic when using Super Cruise, the new system also integrates Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

General Motors

And rest assured, it doesn't sound like this is some two-off exception GM has made for pickup customers who can't deal with change or whatever. The post explicitly says this system will "[expand] across the broader portfolio," but is merely coming to the company's highest-volume vehicles first.

This reversal feels almost inevitable when you consider actual buyer opinion. According to an American Trucks study, 55% of Apple CarPlay users said its absence is a dealbreaker when buying a new car, and that figure is 36% among Android Auto people. Isolating for GM owners regardless of phone type, 42% said losing CarPlay or Android Auto is a no-go. For context, GM's previous removal of the technologies even spurred the creation of aftermarket kits that give it back.