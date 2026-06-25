2027 GMC Sierra 1500 Joins Redesigned Silverado With Two V8s And A Secret Weed Stash Behind A Screen

Chevrolet pulled the cover off the 2027 Silverado last week, revealing the full-size truck's first redesign since 2018. That was big news for the Bow Tie's faithful, but it also meant it was only a matter of time before the redesigned GMC Sierra made an appearance, as that truck was just as old. One entire week later, the Silverado that's not a Silverado is finally here. Meet the 2027 GMC Sierra, which the press release swears really is a full redesign.

Are these new truck twins larger than the trucks they replaced? How much has the weight increased? Have the sightlines been improved to reduce the chances of another huge truck running over a pedestrian? For now, GM won't say. The '27 Silverado reveal lacked a lot of details, including dimensions and weight, and the '27 Sierra announcement is no different. Instead, GMC would rather focus on the Sierra's two available V8s and the new interior.

GMC

In fact, GMC barely even mentions the exterior, devoting an entire two sentences to it:

The 2027 Sierra 1500 introduces an all-new exterior with machine precision forms, and a more powerful stance on the road. Features include the evolution of the signature headlamps and taillamps with available welcome and farewell animations, GMC signature WOM lights, a more vertical grille, available quad exhaust outlets, and other trim specific details provide the truck a bold, confident presence.

Aside from the promise of a "stunning new exterior" in the intro, that's everything GMC had to say about the new-generation Sierra's "all-new exterior" — there isn't even a photo of the rear end, and it's barely shown in GMC's B-roll footage. Just like the new Silverado, though, the 2027 Sierra offers two V8 options, and we all know that's what really matters. One is a 5.7-liter, the other a 6.6-liter. Plus, there's a diesel inline-4 and a turbocharged inline-4 if you insist on buying something other than a V8.