2027 GMC Sierra 1500 Joins Redesigned Silverado With Two V8s And A Secret Weed Stash Behind A Screen
Chevrolet pulled the cover off the 2027 Silverado last week, revealing the full-size truck's first redesign since 2018. That was big news for the Bow Tie's faithful, but it also meant it was only a matter of time before the redesigned GMC Sierra made an appearance, as that truck was just as old. One entire week later, the Silverado that's not a Silverado is finally here. Meet the 2027 GMC Sierra, which the press release swears really is a full redesign.
Are these new truck twins larger than the trucks they replaced? How much has the weight increased? Have the sightlines been improved to reduce the chances of another huge truck running over a pedestrian? For now, GM won't say. The '27 Silverado reveal lacked a lot of details, including dimensions and weight, and the '27 Sierra announcement is no different. Instead, GMC would rather focus on the Sierra's two available V8s and the new interior.
In fact, GMC barely even mentions the exterior, devoting an entire two sentences to it:
The 2027 Sierra 1500 introduces an all-new exterior with machine precision forms, and a more powerful stance on the road. Features include the evolution of the signature headlamps and taillamps with available welcome and farewell animations, GMC signature WOM lights, a more vertical grille, available quad exhaust outlets, and other trim specific details provide the truck a bold, confident presence.
Aside from the promise of a "stunning new exterior" in the intro, that's everything GMC had to say about the new-generation Sierra's "all-new exterior" — there isn't even a photo of the rear end, and it's barely shown in GMC's B-roll footage. Just like the new Silverado, though, the 2027 Sierra offers two V8 options, and we all know that's what really matters. One is a 5.7-liter, the other a 6.6-liter. Plus, there's a diesel inline-4 and a turbocharged inline-4 if you insist on buying something other than a V8.
All-new for 2027
Because the Sierra is just a Silverado underneath, the powertrain options look identical, and every engine now sends its power to the wheels via a 10-speed automatic. If you're curious about horsepower, torque, fuel economy, acceleration, or any of those other pesky details, though, you'll have to wait. According to GMC, "Additional information about each engine offering, including detailed technical specifications, will be announced at a later date."
So, if GMC isn't that focused on the Sierra's exterior design, the next-generation small-block V8s under the hood, or any other powertrain specs, for its initial reveal, what does GMC focus on? The Sierra's new interior. It's still a Silverado underneath, but if you have the money, this new generation can get pretty fancy, and the interior design is distinct from the Chevy. Regardless of the trim you're interested in, GMC says the Sierra offers "best-in-class standard crew cab front head and leg room." Plus, there's an optional center console that offers a variety of configurations and the ability to fold the center armrest forward to create a large work surface that still promises easy access to those coveted USB ports.
Eventually, the 2027 GMC Sierra 1500 lineup will expand to include Pro, Elevation, AT4, and Denali trim levels. For now, though, GMC's only really talking about the two most versions positioned at the top of the Sierra range — the AT4X and Denali Ultimate. Pricing is still a mystery, but the AT4X is set to be the ultimate off-road Sierra, while the Denali Ultimate promises even more luxury than the regular Denali already offers.
Since there's more information on the Denali Ultimate, let's get the AT4X out of the way first. Aside from a few exterior tweaks to give the Sierra a tougher appearance, AT4X highlights include a 2.0-inch lift, Multimatic Jounce Control Dampers that promise to improve high-speed off-road performance, 35-inch Goodyear Wrangler Territory MT tires, e-locking front and rear differentials, and an AT4X-exclusive interior option that GMC calls Timber Mahogany. A panoramic sunroof comes standard, and the speakers in the doors get stainless steel covers because steel is tough like a truck. The AEV off-road package remains an available upgrade.
What's better than a Denali? An Ultimate one
Even if you're ambivalent about Sierra's existence, you can't deny the grip the Denali sub-brand has on truck and SUV buyers in the U.S. The people love their Denalis, and in the '27 Sierra, it doesn't get any fancier than the Denali Ultimate. It gets the 6.6-liter V8 as standard, which GMC claims is "the most powerful naturally aspirated V8 engine in its class." You also get three years of the Level 2 hands-free Super Cruise advanced driver-assistance system, but really the Denali Ultimate is all about the cabin.
In addition to more luxurious materials such as real "forged wood" accents and fancy leather, the Denali Ultimate gets a 16-speaker Bose Premium Series audio system and three screens (the Silverado also is offered with a passenger screen). Want to know something else about the redesigned interior? Sorry, we're focused on screens now, and boy is there a lot of screen. More than 60 inches total, actually.
First, there's a 12.2-inch driver display that pairs with a 15.0-inch head-up display. (Do virtual screen inches actually count? Does it matter? TBD.) Meanwhile, the landscape infotainment screen measures in at 16.3 inches, and the front passenger gets an 11.5-inch screen that offers the option to partially hide it away when it isn't in use (see above), keeping just a slimmer bit of the display visible. Finally, the rearview mirror can transform itself into a rearview camera display that measures in at 8.5 inches.
But with all those screens, where are you supposed to stash your drugs? Don't worry, GMC's got you covered there, too. That center screen articulates up to reveal a hidden storage compartment. You know, to "keep the cabin organized while preserving quick access to frequently used items," as GMC puts it. Considering GM's offered hidden storage behind screens for a while, I don't know if an articulating screen "takes GMC's tech-forward ethos to a new level and resets expectations for what a truck can be and deliver," but even if you don't have any drugs to hide, who doesn't love a hidden compartment?