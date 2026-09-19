The 7 Cheapest New Full-Size SUVs In 2026 Ranked By Price
The roads these days are absolutely dominated by SUVs, and many of the best new SUVs out there in 2026 are car-based rides that I'm sure some diehard Jalopnik readers will refuse to call true SUVs to their dying breaths, preferring the term CUVs. Call 'em what you want, but these compacts and subcompacts are everywhere. And while they may be convenient for their small footprints, maneuverability, good fuel economy, and relatively low starting prices, they just don't work for everybody in every situation.
What happens when you have to chauffeur five kids back and forth between school, after-school extracurriculars, and doctor's appointments? How are you going to transport your couch across town in a Kia Niro? And what if your ska band wants to go on an off-road excursion in the backcountry and bring their instruments with? These are the hard questions that can't be answered by anything less than a true-blue full-size SUV, with all the pros and cons it comes with.
No matter what your reason for wanting a full-size SUV, we want to make your journey into a cavernous cabin as smooth and well-informed as possible. We've done the research and crunched the numbers to show you the cheapest full-size rides around, ranking them by their MSRPs (with destination) from cheapest to most expensive. The list includes everything from the sleeper Nissan Armada to the fan-favorite Chevy Tahoe and beyond.
2026 Nissan Armada: $61,115
Competition is fierce among full-size SUVs, and the 2026 Nissan Armada doesn't exactly win the fight for top dog. It is a resounding win for full-size SUV buyers on one supremely important metric though. While all the other entries on this list start at $60,000 and up, the humble Nissan Armada comes in at a cool $58,840 without destination, which will set buyers back another $2,275. That's over $2,200 less than the next cheapest SUV you'll see here, and in today's economy, it's hard to overestimate how clutch a little bit of savings can be, especially for buyers looking for a family car that's going to be — shall we say — well-loved in no time.
The boxy-but-stylish Armada seats eight passengers in its base configuration, though some trims like the Platinum Reserve can fit only seven, depending on the options you go with. The base SV trim comes with rear-wheel drive, while four-wheel drive costs about $3,000 extra, but it's worth it for those in snowy areas or who otherwise need the extra traction and utility — especially since that still leaves the Armada cheaper than the rest of the field.
The base Armada is powered by a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 that produces a respectable 425 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque (you'll need it all). It can tow up to 8,500 pounds when properly equipped, and gets an EPA-estimated 18 mpg in city/highway driving. That's not exactly impressive in a world where hybrids and EVs run rampant, but it is about as good as you can hope for on a 6,000-pound full-size SUV. This Nissan is also good for some off-roading, and the performance is pleasing overall. Its cargo capacity maxes out at 97.1 cubic feet with the middle and rear seats folded down, which is small-ish for the segment, and its third row is likewise tight and better left to children.
2026 Audi Q7: $63,295
Depending on whom you ask, putting the 2026 Audi Q7 on a list of full-size SUVs might be cheating, so sue me. At 199.3 inches long and with a 117.9-inch wheelbase, the three-row, seven-seater Q7 is just 10 inches shorter than the above Nissan, and its wheelbase is just 3 inches shorter. Sure, sometimes all you need is an extra inch in an SUV, but when that's not the case, the understated elegance of an Audi's interior, its reportedly quiet cabin, and heated leather seats might just win you over. For a starting price of $63,295, you could do a lot worse. So combine all of the above considerations, and what you're left with is — if not a strictly full-size SUV — a relatively affordable luxury SUV that still might serve the needs and pique the interests of full-size SUV shoppers who have a taste for flair and fashion.
Unlike many entries on this list, the Q7 comes standard with all-wheel drive, and it's also decently fast, even in its base Premium quattro configuration. This SUV hustles from 0-60 mph in just 6.7 seconds, according to Audi. Its 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine produces 261 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque. It also gets good fuel economy for a three-row SUV at a combined 22 mpg. The Q7 comes with a suite of driver-assistance features, such as adaptive cruise control and Audi pre sense basic, front, and rear, and the interior is sophisticated, centered on a 10.1-inch touch screen and Audi's 12.3-inch virtual cockpit. Leather upholstery, a 10-speaker stereo, and ambient interior lighting make the cabin a supremely comfortable place to be. Seating is accommodating, except in the third row, which is quite tight. If you don't haul cargo often, this is a solid choice.
2026 Chevrolet Tahoe: $63,495
Coming in at $63,495 for the base LS trim, the 2026 Chevrolet Tahoe is perfect for anybody who wants to black out the windows and roll around town, making people wonder if that's the FBI driving by. Most of the time, it's not; it's Joe from down the street, but the thrill is still there. The Tahoe is a spacious family-hauler (or agent-hauler) that comes at a great price. It comes with a powerful but thirsty 5.3-liter V8 engine that produces 355 horsepower and is paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive. Its fuel economy is pretty abysmal, though, at 17 mpg in combined city/highway driving. Unless, of course, you want to upgrade to the LT trim and opt for the fuel-efficient Duramax turbodiesel engine, which gets 24 mpg. That'll bump the starting price up by a totally reasonable $8,495.
Whether the Tahoe is fun to drive depends entirely on your ability to believe that a 211-inch full-size SUV built on a truck platform can ever be fun to drive. But if any such SUV makes the cut, it might just be the Tahoe, which is quick, nimble, and smooth-riding for its size. Chevy equips the base Tahoe LS' cabin with a 17.7-inch touch screen, power-adjustable front seats, cloth upholstery, and wireless smartphone integration. It's a great place to spend time for passengers in all eight seats (or 9 if you choose a trim with an optional front bench seat). In the front row, you'll find a luxurious 44.5 inches of legroom, while the second row gets 42 inches and the third row gets a still-respectable 34.9 inches. That makes the way back appropriate even for adults.
2026 Jeep Grand Wagoneer: $64,740
It might come as a surprise that the brand known for its rugged lineup of potent off-roaders has a full-size SUV that might actually be worth considering as a people-mover, cargo-hauler, and off-road potentate, but here we are. The 2026 Grand Wagoneer has done it all. You can get the base trim for a respectable $64,740 with destination, and it comes loaded with gear that makes the price feel all the better. For the 2026 model year, the Grand Wagoneer's price has dropped significantly, as it replaces the previous non-Grand Wagoneer lineup and adopts some of its features. That means the 2026 Grand Wagoneer's base trim is a bit less fancy than the 2025 model's, but buyers are unlikely to mind the differences.
There's so much to like here, from the well-appointed and cavernous cabin that boasts a respectable 36.6 inches of third-row legroom to the beefy 420-horsepower twin-turbo Hurricane inline-six, but what's really mind-melting about this Jeep is the sheer number of options. You can choose from nine different trims, which is frankly excessive, but there are more like 17 versions of the Grand Wagoneer when you factor in the long-wheelbase Grand Wagoneer L, which costs $3,000 more on most trims and makes this already-huge SUV truly massive.
Each trim has its fair share of packages and individual options, too, though only the base trim offers the choice of rear-wheel drive or four-wheel drive (which costs $3,000 extra). Everything else defaults to four-wheel drive. If you want true off-road chops, upgrade to the Upland trim for more ground clearance.
2027 Ford Expedition: $66,395
We've said it before, but the 2026 Ford Expedition has it all and then some. While the 2026 Expedition starts at $64,740, the new 2027 Expedition is out and will run you $66,395 for the base Active trim with seats for eight. Still, it's hard not to feel like you're getting so much more than your money's worth. This fifth generation of the Expedition debuted for 2025 and immediately took the truck-based SUV game to another level. The base version is powered by a twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission. The setup produces 400 horsepower, though higher trims eke out 40 extra ponies for extra oomph. In either form, the Expedition hustles off the line with ease and can pass with ease even at highway speeds. For such a massive machine, this is no small feat.
It has a maximum cargo capacity of 108.5 cubic feet with the second and third row seats stowed flat in the floor. Legroom is generous in all positions, leaving the third row easily occupied by even large adults. The Expedition is replete with desirable features, too. There's a standard 24-inch display for driver information and a 13.2-inch touch screen for infotainment controls. All models have BlueCruise for semi-autonomous driving, as well as a Wi-Fi hotspot and power-adjustable front seats.
Like the Grand Wagoneer, the Expedition also has a long-wheelbase variant, known as the Expedition MAX. The MAX variant doesn't add more passenger space, as the extra length is added entirely to the cargo area. Still, for those who frequently haul loads of gear, either behind the third row or with the rear rows folded, the extra space will come in handy. Oh, and, uh, don't forget about the Ford's optional gun safe.
2026 Toyota Sequoia: $67,920
At $67,920 for the base SR5 trim, the 2026 Toyota Sequoia is more expensive than a good chunk of the full-size SUV field, and in many ways, it feels lackluster compared to its rivals, but it's still worth considering for a few major reasons. First, the Sequoia is an absolute champion for those who need to tow. Whether you're slapping an AirStream or a horse trailer on the back of that sucker, you can rest assured that the Sequoia's 9,520-pound tow capacity can get the job done. Second, the Sequoia is still an off-roader for the ages, with 8.6 inches of ground clearance, an available limited-slip differential, and a suspension favorable for rough terrain. A panoramic view monitor also allows drivers to monitor their surroundings while trekking off-road, which makes following sketchy paths a whole lot easier.
The third thing that really makes the Sequoia not like other full-size SUVs is that it's a hybrid. While there are plenty of cheaper hybrid SUVs on the market, you won't find many that compete with the Sequoia in terms of passenger and cargo space, standard features, or off-road capabilities individually, let alone all together. The Sequoia uses the Japanese automaker's iForce MAX hybrid powertrain, which combines a 3.4-liter twin-turbo V6 with an electric motor. The result is an impressive and easy-to-love 437 horsepower and 583 lb-ft of torque. That low-end torque helps scoot the Sequoia off the line with ease, making for a smooth experience. The partially electrified powertrain does result in noticeable gains in gas mileage over the rest of the competition, but the numbers aren't quite as drastic as they are in smaller SUVs. The rear-wheel-drive SR5 trim gets 22 combined mpg while four-wheel-drive Sequoias average 20 mpg.
2026 Lexus GX: $68,335
Okay, shame on me. I've done it again. Like the Audi Q7, the Lexus GX isn't technically a full-size SUV either, but shoppers in the market for a three-row SUV with personality would do well to peruse the GX's offerings anyway. Why? For starters, the GX has seating for seven with a respectably sized third row that offers 37.9 inches of legroom. That's more than what you'll find in either the Jeep Grand Wagoneer or the Toyota Sequoia. The GX can also tow up to 9,000 pounds, beating out the Chevy Tahoe. So, despite its slightly shorter wheelbase and overall length, the GX does a damn fine impression of a full-size ride.
To get your hands on a 2026 Lexus GX, you'll need to shell out $68,335. That's a jump of exactly $7,220 over the cheapest SUV on this list, the Nissan Armada. But the GX gives you what you pay for. Like the Sequoia, the Lexus GX is a serviceable off-roader with 8.7 inches of ground clearance, standard full-time four-wheel drive, and a Torsen limited-slip center differential. It has one of the nicest interiors you'll find on this list, with heated and ventilated front seats, a leather-trimmed steering wheel, NuLuxe upholstery, and a host of tech features.
The GX's twin-turbo V6 produces 349 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque and can make the 0-60 mph sprint in just 6.5 seconds. For only $75 extra, you can option a wireless charging pad, which is, in this writer's humble opinion, a no-brainer upgrade. On those long drives, your phone will always stay at 100%, and with no road noise and a supremely comfy ride, you might never want to stop road-tripping.