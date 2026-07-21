Ford Will Put A Gun Safe In Your Expedition Because A 4-Digit Code Will Surely Curb Your Road Rage

Nowhere on Ford's website — or Console Vault's specific page for the Expedition for that matter — does it mention a gun. However, the rest of the company's website mentions guns-o-plenty. It talks about its in-vehicle safe as being an "in-car gun solution," and there are pictures of guns all over the place in the various cars the company makes kits for. Hell, the user reviews for the vault even show a gun in the console vault. It's the exact shape and size of a small handgun. Yeah, you could put your phone and wallet in there, but the Expedition already has a locking glove box. That's clearly not what the Console Vault is for.

While it does cover a slew of automakers, Ford is definitely the most prominent, with available kits for the Bronco, Bronco Sport, Edge, Escape, Expedition, Explorer, F-Series, Mach-E (lol can you imagine), Maverick, and Ranger. Many of them are also available as accessories on Ford's website.

It's certainly fun to dunk on a built-in in-car gun safe as American excess, but I guess I can see how it's a net positive. Hoss and the boys are going to do road rage and crimes regardless. Perhaps it's better if they've got an extra few seconds of having to remember what the code to their gun safe is after holding down the button to the slow-moving electrically sliding center console to move it out of the way. Of course, they're probably going to get even more upset when Blue Cruise starts beeping at them for not paying attention to the road in front of them — something I can really empathize with.

Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik

After all, gun safety is important, even in an $86,000 family hauler. I mean, you could be like Chevy, which, for years, would rather you just put your gun behind the infotainment screen — revealed with the single touch of a button.

Those few seconds of having to think about the code could be enough to get the driver to reconsider the goofus-ass decision they're about to make, or that code could be what stops a kid from getting their grubby little hands on a firearm. We're not going to ever be able to take these people's guns away, so we may as well try to find a way to dummy-proof the world around them.