You Can Find These 5 New Hybrid SUVs For Well Under $50,000

According to Kelley Blue Book (KBB), the average American paid $49,220 for a new car in May 2026. However, for some buyers, that's a bridge too far, and it's natural to look for cheaper options. Over 62% of new cars registered in 2025 were SUVs, so given America's love for the segment, this article targets five crossover options for lighter duty on the wallet. And with the average price of gasoline still north of $4 per gallon, focusing on hybrid powertrains makes sense. However, to keep things on a level playing field, we only focused on regular hybrids, not plug-ins.

Given we're looking for options that fit well under the $50,000 mark, we capped the MSRP threshold at $40,000, but most of the SUVs mentioned in this article hover in the $31,000–$35,000 range. We even included one model that retails for under $30,000. Finally, only those SUVs that have an average or higher reliability rating from Consumer Reports made the final selection.

As a result, this list is mostly a roster of staples such as the Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid and Honda CR-V Hybrid. But if you're not up on the latest hybrid, Subaru now offers an electrified version of the Forester. Meanwhile, the Hyundai Santa Fe tops the list as the most expensive option, while the Kia Niro is on the opposite end of the price scale, with the lowest MSRP of the group. Speaking of MSRPs, all the price tags mentioned here include destination charges and reflect the least-expensive 2026 trims for each respective model (unless otherwise noted). Finally, any mentions of fuel efficiency are based on EPA estimates for combined fuel economy ratings. Here are our sub-$50,000 hybrid SUV choices for 2026.