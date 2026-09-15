Power Plants Will Be Allowed To Pollute As Much As They Want Under New EPA Rules

The consequences of our fossil fuel addiction are no longer theoretical. They're here. We've just come out of the hottest August ever recorded in what will surely be the hottest summer on record, where European heatwaves caused tens of thousands of excess deaths over the last several months. Any sane president would be pushing the U.S. toward cleaner and more reliable energy, but we don't have a sane president, so instead, Reuters reports the Environmental Protection Agency plans to repeal pollution limits on coal and gas power plants.

This news comes months after Republicans effectively ended emissions regulations on vehicles in the U.S., announcing that their official position is that car pollution isn't actually bad for you. It doesn't exactly come as a complete surprise, either, since Trump's pollution-loving EPA administrator Lee Zeldin proposed ending Biden-era limits on the amount of carbon dioxide, mercury and other pollutants that power plants are allowed to dump into our air.

"EPA is taking an important step, reclaiming sanity and sound policy, illustrating that we can both protect the environment and grow the economy," Zeldin said at the time.

Now, Reuters reports the EPA is close to finalizing its initial proposal to eliminate regulations and will soon introduce a new rule "repealing the federal finding that greenhouse gases from power ‌plants ⁠specifically pose a threat." That decision runs contrary to all the available evidence, but when your political party is so throughly bought and paid for by the oil and gas industry, suddenly things like "evidence" and "facts" don't matter nearly as much as ensuring billions of dollars in record profits for your oily benefactors.