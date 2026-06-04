Republicans Don't Get To Sabotage EVs, Subsidize Gas, And Then Pretend They Merely Leveled The Playing Field

Any time someone points out gas was more expensive when Biden was president, you immediately know they're a troll. We all know Putin invading Ukraine was what made gas expensive in 2022 while Trump's inflated gas prices are entirely self-inflicted, but arguing with trolls is a waste of time. Lately, they've added another stock line that actually sounds a little more plausible. Allegedly, Republicans don't hate EVs. They just stopped favoring EVs and leveled the playing field to let the American consumer choose what they want to drive. That sounds reasonable enough, right? Wrong.

First of all, Republicans didn't get rid of any sort of EV mandate because the Biden administration never created an EV mandate in the first place. Read the EPA's final rule on Multi-Pollutant Emissions Standards for Model Years 2027 and Later Light-Duty and Medium-Duty Vehicles for yourself. It's long and boring, but you won't find anything in there that outlaws gas-powered cars or says you have to buy an EV at some point. So why do so many people continue to insist Trump eliminated a Biden's EV mandate that didn't exist? Because they're arguing in bad faith.

The reality is, burning gasoline to make our cars go dumps a bunch of pollution into the air, and humans breathe that air to live. Even if you hate hunting and fishing and would be perfectly happy to never enjoy a hike again, we know the pollution that cars produce when they burn gas causes all sorts of cardiovascular and respiratory problems. That isn't some alternative political opinion. That's just science. Pretending those problems aren't real sure is some "alternative science," though.

As our country has grown, more people has meant more cars on our roads, and if we don't want to see more heart attacks, lung conditions, or kids developing asthma and heart problems, we have to cut down on the all that pollution. Which is what Biden's EPA did. It laid out a timeline for increasing emissions standards on new cars sold in the U.S. To hit those lower pollution targets, automakers would have probably had to offer more hybrids and EVs, but the final rule was written in a way that more or less allowed car companies to clean up their overall emissions in whatever way they chose.