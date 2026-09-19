13 Motorcycles With Top-Tier Resale Value

We write pretty often around here about vehicles with unusually low resale value. Part of it is the human urge to rubberneck at the misfortune of others, and part of it is to point out some awesome performance bargains available through the magic of depreciation. Today we're talking about the other side of that coin, where we look at some genuinely exciting bikes that hold their value almost shockingly well. Think Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade, Kawasaki Z900RS, and even a BMW you might not see coming.

Now, resale value is a moving target, so rather than mixing bikes of different ages and trying to declare one eternal champion, we gave everything here the same five-year runway. We started with 2021 motorcycles and compared their original U.S. manufacturer's suggested retail price with J.D. Power's current average retail value for the same model and year. For example, J.D. Power currently puts the value of a 2021 Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP at $26,280 against a $28,500 original MSRP, meaning that five years after rolling out of the showroom it still retains more than 90% of its new-bike value.

A few of these have even crossed the depreciation Rubicon and found themselves with a five-years-later resale value that's higher than what they cost new. Nobody has ever mistaken us for financial advisers, but just to be clear, we're not taking that to mean we found a bunch of two-wheeled appreciating assets that also happen to be obscenely fast. It just means some bikes appear to be holding their value extraordinarily well, and riders who bought and sold well might have gotten away with an extraordinarily low cost of ownership.