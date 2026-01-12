Yamaha's 11 Fastest Motorcycles Ranked By Top Speed

Kando. It's a Japanese word that expresses deep satisfaction and excitement when you encounter something of quality, performance, and exceptional value. And at Yamaha Motor, Kando is a core value that the company has followed ever since its inception in 1955. As far as quality is concerned, Yamaha is one of the most reliable motorcycle brands globally. From its stout engines to its quality electronics, Yamaha retains a deserved reputation for quality and reliability.

What about the performance part? Well, let's say that Yamaha has won 14 manufacturer titles in the pinnacle of motorcycle racing (500cc and Moto GP), with 18 drivers' titles. Yamaha also revolutionized high-performance motorcycles with its cross-plane engines, providing smoothness and better power delivery than its rivals. Meanwhile, the brand's Deltabox frame brought a huge jump in rigidity and lightness when it reached production bikes in the 1987 Yamaha FZR1000.

Unsurprisingly, Yamaha's pursuit of ever-better motorcycles has led to a steady increase in top speed. Yes, the gentlemen's agreement between motorcycle makers to limit even their fastest bikes to a top speed of 186 mph (300 km/h) means that no Yamaha will go beyond that, but the capability is there.

In this piece, we'll have a closer look at the fastest motorcycles Yamaha has ever made and rank them by their top speed. The list is in ascending order (slower to faster). For variety, we included only one motorcycle per model family; otherwise, the list would've been populated with multiple R1 models. Enjoy!