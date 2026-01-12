Yamaha's 11 Fastest Motorcycles Ranked By Top Speed
Kando. It's a Japanese word that expresses deep satisfaction and excitement when you encounter something of quality, performance, and exceptional value. And at Yamaha Motor, Kando is a core value that the company has followed ever since its inception in 1955. As far as quality is concerned, Yamaha is one of the most reliable motorcycle brands globally. From its stout engines to its quality electronics, Yamaha retains a deserved reputation for quality and reliability.
What about the performance part? Well, let's say that Yamaha has won 14 manufacturer titles in the pinnacle of motorcycle racing (500cc and Moto GP), with 18 drivers' titles. Yamaha also revolutionized high-performance motorcycles with its cross-plane engines, providing smoothness and better power delivery than its rivals. Meanwhile, the brand's Deltabox frame brought a huge jump in rigidity and lightness when it reached production bikes in the 1987 Yamaha FZR1000.
Unsurprisingly, Yamaha's pursuit of ever-better motorcycles has led to a steady increase in top speed. Yes, the gentlemen's agreement between motorcycle makers to limit even their fastest bikes to a top speed of 186 mph (300 km/h) means that no Yamaha will go beyond that, but the capability is there.
In this piece, we'll have a closer look at the fastest motorcycles Yamaha has ever made and rank them by their top speed. The list is in ascending order (slower to faster). For variety, we included only one motorcycle per model family; otherwise, the list would've been populated with multiple R1 models. Enjoy!
2014-Present Yamaha MT-09 / FZ-09 (~145 mph)
Yamaha's CP3 (Cross-Plane three-cylinder) engine has been one of its greatest assets in the past decade. It has given the company's mid-range offerings the means to compete with the cream of the crop. And the bike that gets the most out of the CP3 engine is the MT-09 — Yamaha's naked performance machine.
Initially equipped with an 847cc three-cylinder unit, the MT-09, at that time called the FZ-09 in the U.S., produced 115 hp at 10,000 rpm and meaty 64.5 lb-ft of torque at 8,500 rpm. Thanks to the MT-09's relatively low weight of 415 pounds (188 kg), it was enough to give many performance bikes a run for their money. Top speed: 145 mph (233 km/h). That's an excellent figure for a three-cylinder naked, but more importantly, the CP3 engine was lively from the outset and delivered power smoothly.
In 2023, Yamaha introduced a brand new MT-09, which now sells under the same name in the U.S. At the heart of the MT-09 was an improved 890cc engine with 119 hp at 10,000 rpm and 69 lb-ft of torque at a much lower 7,000 rpm. This has made the futuristic-looking naked even more engaging, as the engine is even more responsive in lower rev ranges. Crucially, Ride Apart says the new CP3 engine delivers its outstanding torque in a playful and unintimidating manner.
2025-Present Yamaha XSR900 GP (146 mph)
The XSR900 GP is a good example of how aerodynamics can influence a motorcycle's top speed. Yamaha's retro-inspired racer uses the same CP3 engine as the latest MT-09, but thanks to the cool-looking fairing, it achieved a top speed of 146 mph (235 km/h) in the Motorcycle News review. Not a huge difference, but it's a real, measured top speed from a reputable publication; for the MT-09, we mainly sourced data from real users, who usually don't have the necessary gear to reliably measure top speed.
But don't let that distract you from the beauty of the XSR900 GP. The design is reminiscent of the 500cc two-stroke sportbikes of the golden era of racing, particularly Yamaha's YZR500. A cool detail is the tiny LED headlight, which adds to the racing bike's appearance by being almost invisible. Heck, it even comes in two retro liveries.
That said, the XSR900 GP is no superbike, but merely a naked bike with a fairing. Not that it's bad; The regular Yamaha XSR900 wins on smiles per dollar thanks to its razor-sharp handling and potent CP3 engine. Still, while the chassis is great on the road, it lacks agility for track use. Not a deal-breaker, but we thought it was important to mention on a bike that looks like this. Hmm, it makes us wonder what the CP3 engine could do in a real superbike chassis.
2025-Present Yamaha YZF-R9 (150 mph)
Yamaha took its time delivering the CP3+superbike chassis formula, but better late than never, right? Crucially, the brand-new YZF-R9 delivers on its promise and serves as an excellent replacement for the discontinued R6. Yeah, we know, the Yamaha R7 was the actual successor to the R6. Still, with a 689cc parallel twin that produces just 72 hp, it left R6 enthusiasts wanting.
The R9 is an entirely different beast, however. It produces 117 hp — same as the 599cc four-cylinder engine in the 2021 R6. However, it also has substantially more torque at 69 lb-ft, compared to just 50 lb-ft in the R6. Alas, it only revs to 10,500 rpm — the R6 produced peak power at 14,500 rpm. Still, the low-end grunt makes it infinitely more tractable in the real world. The larger engine didn't add much weight — the R9 is still a lightweight bike at 430 pounds (195 kg).
The best part is that the R9 finally has a chassis that does the CP3 engine justice on track. Yamaha designed a brand-new gravity-cast aluminum Deltabox frame for the R9 — the lightest it has ever produced. The bike also features a fully adjustable KYB suspension and a 50:50 weight distribution, alongside powerful Brembo 320 mm dual front discs with aggressive pads.
The result is R1-level agility and braking power on track, in a more beginner-friendly package. Even so, the R9 is plenty quick, reaching 60 in 3 seconds on the way to a top speed of about 150 mph (241 km/h).
2001-Present Yamaha FJR1300 (155 mph)
Launched in Europe in 2001, the FJR1300 was Yamaha's direct response to the BMW K1200RS. That was BMW's first motorcycle with more than 100 hp, breaking new ground in the sport touring category. With 130 hp on tap, the K1200RS had a top speed of 150 mph (241 km/h), which, of course, Yamaha wanted to improve upon. So, it equipped the FJR1300 with a 1,298cc four-cylinder powerhouse, good for 145 hp and beefy 92 lb-ft of torque. Aided by the aerodynamic fairing, the engine propelled Yamaha's supersport touring machine to 155 mph (250 km/h).
Yamaha refreshed the FJR1300 quite a few times since its launch and produced more touring-oriented versions with larger saddles and more cargo options. In 2016, Yamaha added 1 hp and 10 lb-ft of torque, and more importantly, a six-speed transmission. Every FJR1300 is equipped with a shaft drive to suit its touring potential. In fact, each generation was praised for being fast, fun to ride, and comfortable. Thanks to these excellent characteristics, the Yamaha FJR1300 proved to be an excellent cop bike.
Unfortunately, Yamaha recently discontinued the FJR1300 in the U.S., leaving a huge gap in its sport-touring offerings. The Tracer 9 GT+ should serve as a replacement, but its CP3 three-cylinder engine is significantly less potent, making it a tough sell for buyers used to the FJR1300's grunt. Curiously, Yamaha Canada still sells the FJR1300 for the 2026 MY.
2006-2015 Yamaha FZ1 Fazer (160 mph)
R1 engine. Half-naked design. Budget-friendly pricing and parts. The Yamaha FZ1 Fazer is truly a split personality bike that combines the brand's supersport expertise with an upright-seating naked layout to suit a wider audience.
Of course, the biggest selling point was the 998cc four-cylinder engine from the R1, which produced 150 hp and 78 lb-ft of torque. This made it significantly more powerful than the Suzuki Bandit 1250S (99.7 hp) and the Kawasaki Z1000 (127 hp). Crucially, in a bike that weighed just 450 pounds (204 kg), the high-performance engine was a riot, propelling it to a top speed of 160 mph (257 km/h). For comparison, the Z1000 stopped pulling at 145 mph (233 km/h).
Despite having the upper hand over its rivals in terms of performance, the FZ1 chassis wasn't received so well at launch. According to Bennetts, the suspension wasn't up to scratch, and Visor Down stated the twitchy throttle response at lower speeds made it difficult to ride. It's a shame, because a few upgrades turn the FZ1 Fazer into a great motorcycle. It features an aluminum die-cast chassis for lightness and effective brakes with four-piston front brake calipers and two 320-mm discs. So, it's an excellent platform for tuning, with an ECU remap and new suspension solving most of the issues.
2016-Present Yamaha MT-10 / MT-10 SP (160 mph)
Here is a recipe for you. High-performance R1 chassis. Advanced, adjustable suspension. Gobs of power from the R1-derived 998cc four-cylinder engine. A relatively low weight of 463 pounds (210 kg). An aggressive, cyberpunk, nude aesthetic that's a middle finger to the whimsical retro designs of its rivals. The end result: a true hyper-naked beast for the road.
The MT-10, introduced in 2016, ticks pretty much all the checkboxes of a great hyper-naked motorcycle, and crucially, provides an exhilarating ride on any road. With 158 hp and 82 lb-ft of torque on tap, the first MT-10 packed a serious punch. It sprinted to the quarter-mile mark in under 11 seconds and reached a top speed of 160 mph. The improved MT-10, launched for the 2022 MY, gained 6 horsepower and had higher mid-range torque, but also topped at 160 mph.
But straight-line speed tells only part of the story. The MT-10 is also engaging in the corners and has excellent brakes. That's particularly true for the MT-10 SP. The amped up model comes standard with an advanced semi-active Öhlins Electronic Suspension, which further improves agility. Still, the $2.5k-cheaper MT-10 is a solid buy, as it's still equipped well for high-performance riding and features a Brembo radial master cylinder for more precise braking regulation and Yamaha's Acceleration Position Sensor Grip (APSG) for refined throttle control. Oh, and the cross-plane is equipped with Acoustic Amplifier Grilles for a throatier sound signature. A welcome addition in an era when motorcycles are becoming ever quieter.
2008-2020 Yamaha YZF-R6 (165 mph)
Yamaha pretty much owned the 600cc supersport category with the YZF-R6 until it was discontinued after 2020. The R6 was the first production 600cc four-stroke motorcycle with over 100 hp back in 1998, with power rising to an astonishing 127 hp in the 2008-2016 YZF-R6. It resulted in an outstanding top speed of 165 mph (257 km/h) and a quarter-mile figure of just 10.75 seconds.
But the way Yamaha's 599cc engine achieved that power is the mind-blowing part; the engine is a high-revving monster that peaks at 14,500 rpm, with the redline arriving at 16,500 rpm in the 2017 model year. That's pretty much the closest you'd get to a racing engine in a production bike and puts the highest-revving car engines to shame. Yamaha achieved that using exotic parts, like titanium valves and forged pistons developed by its racing department.
Because the engine was so small and light, the R6 weighed just 419 pounds (190 kg) wet, which made it incredibly poised and agile. Yamaha also didn't skimp on the suspension — Motorcycle News called it the "best mass-produced" suspension of any bike at the time. Thanks to the stiff chassis and powerful brakes, the R6 also stops better than most bikes.
Unfortunately, the refreshed 2017 YZF-R6 was brought down to 116 hp due to emission regulations, but it's still a blast to drive on track with perhaps the best chassis and suspension to date. Despite the drop in power, the last R6 can still reach 165 mph. Oh, and yes, you can still buy the track-only R6 Race with the same engine.
1996-2003 Yamaha YZF1000R Thunderace (165 mph)
The FZR1000 and YZF-R1 marked Yamaha's high-profile entry into the 1-liter, high-performance category. Despite being often forgotten, the YZF1000R Thunderace holds a special place in the brand's liter lineage. A top-speed-chasing machine, the Thunderace had a fairing that gave it an incredibly low drag coefficient of 0.29. Thanks to Yamaha's Deltabox aluminum chassis, it's light, too, weighing just 435 pounds (198 kg) dry.
The 1,002cc engine nestled inside the slippery body had five valves per cylinder. It produced 145 hp at 10,000 rpm and 90.4 lb-ft of torque at 8,500 rpm, making it a true powerhouse in the 1990s. Crucially, thanks to the EXUP valve, the engine delivered good torque from the get-go. As a result, the YZF1000R Thunderace was good for a top speed of 165 mph (265 km/h).
But of course, the Thunderace was much more than just a top-speed demon. After all, this bike was based on the compact YZF750, Yamaha's most capable performance machine at the time, which also made it a monster in the corners. Admittedly, the Thunderace lacked the YZF750's sophisticated suspension, but it was softer, which made it more palatable on the road. Fortunately, the brakes are strong, thanks to dual 298 mm disc brakes on the front wheel.
1989-1995 Yamaha FZR1000 EXUP (170 mph)
The 1980s have given us some amazing high-performance motorcycles, like the Kawasaki Ninja and Suzuki GSX-R750. But the crown jewel arrived in 1987, when Yamaha launched the FZR1000. A compact and lightweight sportbike equipped with a larger 989cc four-cylinder engine, the FZR1000 set a standard that high-performance bikes are following to this day. With 133 hp on tap, it was incredibly powerful for the time, reaching a top speed of 160 mph (257 km/h), while its lightweight aluminum Deltabox chassis enabled excellent handling and agility.
But it's the second-gen model, launched in 1989, that truly set Yamaha apart from the competition. Equipped with a 1,002cc four-cylinder and Yamaha's EXUP (Exhaust Ultimate Powervalve), the FZR1000 EXUP produced 145 hp and 79 lb-ft of torque. It also weighed just 460 pounds (209 kg) dry, a low figure for an early one-liter bike, and had a special fairing designed to reduce aerodynamic drag. As a result, it reached almost 170 mph (273 km/h) and crossed the quarter mile in just 10.1 seconds.
More than that, the EXUP valve, alongside the five-valve-per-cylinder design, made the FZR1000 more usable in daily driving by providing torque at a lower power level. The 1,002cc engine revved higher, too. Although larger in capacity, the second-gen FZR1000 was smaller, with a 10 mm shorter wheelbase for higher responsiveness.
1999-2000 Yamaha YZF-R7 OW-02 (174 mph)
Homologation specials always invoke interest in bike enthusiasts. Riding a bike developed on the racetrack but homologated for road use is the closest most of us can get to dreaming of being Marquez or Rossi. And as far as homologation bikes are concerned, the Yamaha YZF-R7 OW2 is one of the craziest around. While the racing bike wasn't very successful, the road-going bike was an absolute banger.
Equipped as standard with an Öhlins racing suspension, powerful brakes, and weighing at an incredibly light 388 pounds (176 kg), the R7 was a bike you could explore day in, day out on the track. The chassis was exotic, providing double the stiffness of Yamaha's one-liter bike, the R1. As a result, the R7 felt like a true racing machine, with sharp reflexes and agility that weren't possible in street-legal bikes at the time.
Due to homologation rules, Yamaha could only use its 749cc four-cylinder engine, but it equipped it with advanced technology. Titanium valves and conrods. Forged pistons. CNC-machined engine head. Carbon fiber airbox. As a result, in racing trim, it produced 160 hp, enough for a top speed of 180 mph (290 km/h). The road-going YZF-R7 OW2 only produced 106 hp, but it was still enough for a top speed of 174 mph (278 km/h), thanks to the aerodynamic fairing.
Yamaha produced just 500 examples of the YZF-R7 OW2, so good luck finding one on the road. A few years ago, Yamaha introduced the new R7, but it's a completely different beast with a 689cc parallel-twin engine that produces just 72 hp.
2015-Present Yamaha YZF-R1 (186+ mph)
Yamaha already revolutionized the 1-liter superbike segment with the FZR1000 EXUP in 1987. Then, in 1998, the company again pushed the category to new heights with the YZF-R1 — the world's first true lightweight, high-performance one-liter machine. It weighed just 390 pounds (177 kg), making it more agile than its rivals, but more importantly, it had its transmission stacked over the 150hp engine to enable a more aggressive geometry. Top speed: 171 mph (275 km/h).
Like any good sportbike, the R1 evolved significantly over the years. Notably, the 998cc, 20-valve engine was bumped to 172 hp in 2004, resulting in a top speed of 177.5 mph (286 km/h). In 2007, the YZF-R1 saw another jump to 180 hp, now with four valves per cylinder. Top speed: 180 mph.
But the biggest improvement came in 2015, when Yamaha equipped the YZF-R1 with a brand-new, shorter-stroke engine that produced an astonishing 197 hp, which it achieved at 13,500 rpm. Like any other superbike, the R1 was limited to 186 mph (300 km/h), but it could go higher without the governor. Colleague Sean MacDonald rode the 2015 Yamaha R1 and liked the performance and nimble handling.
The latest two generations, launched in 2020 and 2024, are iterations of the model launched in 2015 and have the same power and performance figures. Still, Yamaha made improvements elsewhere for 2025. The regular R1 and track-oriented R1M now get carbon fiber winglets for high-speed stability, alongside Brembo Stylema brakes. The regular R1 also received a new, fully adjustable KYB fork.