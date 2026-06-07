2 Toyotas With Unusually Low Resale Value
Toyotas and cats have one thing in common — they both seem to have nine lives. Even after driving your Toyota for over 100,000 miles, you can probably still pass it on to your grandkids. This reliability is one of the factors that gives Toyota models a high resale value, so it comes as no surprise that Consumer Reports rated Toyota as number one for new car reliability and number two for used car reliability in 2026.
Models like the Tacoma and 4Runner hold their value so well that it can seem a little absurd, while older models often cost far more used than you would expect for vehicles from another decade. Of course, it doesn't work like that for every Toyota — although a low resale doesn't automatically mean that Toyota made a bad car. Some models just depreciate noticeably faster because of limited demand, niche fuel or powertrain options, and sometimes even because they're overshadowed by stronger options in Toyota's own lineup.
According to Kelley Blue Book, new Toyotas are projected to hold around 53% of their value after five years, on average. Since 2026 was the sixth year in a row that Toyota has scored first in KBB's Best Resale Value Brand, that figure served as the benchmark for this list. The models we are looking at today — the Toyota Mirai and the bZ4X – were selected using depreciation estimates and prices on the used market from sources like CarEdge and J.D. Power. Here are the two Toyota models with the worst resale value.
Toyota Mirai
The fact that the Toyota Mirai earns a spot here isn't much of a surprise. The issue with this car comes down to fuel. While some rivals were diving headlong into — and occasionally backing down from — fully electric strategies, Toyota continued experimenting with hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles in addition to its hybrids and battery EVs as a part of its multi-pathway philosophy.
However, hydrogen stations are still incredibly scarce in the United States –- almost all of the 50 or so stations available to the public are in California. Leave the state, and suddenly finding your next fill up becomes a major problem. Even if you stay in the state, you're still not automatically in the clear. In April 2026, ABC7 reported shortages of hydrogen across California due to supply chain issues left 60% of the state's hydrogen stations without fuel.
What does all that mean for resale values? Well, a new 2021 Mirai XLE started at around $49,500, but you can find used models in the $10,000 range today. That roughly 80% drop in value in five years is pretty much unheard of for a Toyota. Hundreds of Mirai owners even ended up suing Toyota, accusing the company of selling a vehicle that became difficult, and in some cases nearly impossible, to refuel regularly. It is actually a little unfortunate because, overall, the car is a good drive. Until the fuel situation changes, however, the Mirai is not likely to become any more popular.
Toyota bZ4X
While Toyota decided to focus on its very successful hybrids through the late 2010s and early 2020s, the EV market had not been idly waiting around. By 2022, when Toyota eventually threw its hat in the ring with the bZ4X, it was a bit late to the party. By then, Tesla had over a decade in the market, and Hyundai and Kia had been selling full EVs for years. This meant that the bZ4X had a lot to live up to — and by many accounts, there was still some room for improvement.
In fact, even Toyota knows the bZ4X had some shortcomings. There's nothing particularly exciting about the build, interior, handling, or charging capabilities, and Toyota didn't necessarily design it to dominate any category. The bZ4X also suffered a major safety issue with its wheel hub bolts leading to an early recall. Per the NHTSA, Toyota reported that even with low miles, hub bolts could loosen enough for a wheel to detach from the vehicle.
Beyond that, the technology behind EV batteries and other critical components is always evolving, and once that new technology arrives — often with tangible benefits like increased range — older EVs begin to lose even more value — often at a faster rate than their gas-powered counterparts. This leaves the bZ4X even more vulnerable to increased levels of depreciation than a normal Toyota. Where a 2023 bZ4X Limited with AWD originally retailed for $49,995 after destination fees, some used models have already faced around a 57% value loss, with KBB reporting an average private party resale value of around $21,400 after three years. While that's not quite as bad as the resale value on some some luxury cars, it's still below the bar for a Toyota.