2 Toyotas With Unusually Low Resale Value

Toyotas and cats have one thing in common — they both seem to have nine lives. Even after driving your Toyota for over 100,000 miles, you can probably still pass it on to your grandkids. This reliability is one of the factors that gives Toyota models a high resale value, so it comes as no surprise that Consumer Reports rated Toyota as number one for new car reliability and number two for used car reliability in 2026.

Models like the Tacoma and 4Runner hold their value so well that it can seem a little absurd, while older models often cost far more used than you would expect for vehicles from another decade. Of course, it doesn't work like that for every Toyota — although a low resale doesn't automatically mean that Toyota made a bad car. Some models just depreciate noticeably faster because of limited demand, niche fuel or powertrain options, and sometimes even because they're overshadowed by stronger options in Toyota's own lineup.

According to Kelley Blue Book, new Toyotas are projected to hold around 53% of their value after five years, on average. Since 2026 was the sixth year in a row that Toyota has scored first in KBB's Best Resale Value Brand, that figure served as the benchmark for this list. The models we are looking at today — the Toyota Mirai and the bZ4X – were selected using depreciation estimates and prices on the used market from sources like CarEdge and J.D. Power. Here are the two Toyota models with the worst resale value.