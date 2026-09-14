DeFlock Los Santos With This GTA V Mod

As a reputable news organization, we encourage you to fight the spread of private surveillance networks like Flock, Axon, and others by legal means, like writing letters to your local government and speaking out at town meetings. We would certainly never encourage you to vandalize or destroy cameras — at least, not in real life. But when it comes to GTA V, a game that's all about casual crimes, you can smash all the cameras you want in a mod that adds 235 functioning replicas of Flock cameras to Los Santos, reports Wired.

Creator Morry Kolman is no stranger to presenting the growing surveillance state in interesting ways. In 2025 he won a Webby Award for Traffic Cam Tollbooth, a website that accesses New York City's publicly accessible traffic camera image feeds to let you take selfies on whichever camera you happen to be near.

This time, he's created the Grand Theft Automated License Plate Reader, or GTALPR for short. It alters the GTA V ecosystem to demonstrate how adding such cameras to the mix changes the game. If you pass by a camera while you're wanted, police spot you and descend on your location, just like in real life, making the game more difficult, or even unplayable at times. Many of these cameras show up in identical locations in the game as the actual Los Angeles locations they're based on.

Every time you pass a camera, there's also a 5% chance it will misread your plate, and police will come after you even if you're doing nothing wrong. This happens in real life, sometimes with far more than a 5% error rate. Los Angeles declined to renew its contract with Flock in July after discovering 161 false hits for stolen vehicles in just two months. This aspect of the game is startlingly realistic.