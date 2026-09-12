China Plans To Return Samples From Mars In 2031 After The U.S. Cancels Its Own Plans

In an interview with state media, Chinese scientist Hou Zengqian has confirmed that the Tianwen-3 mission is on pace to launch to Mars in 2028 and then return a rock and soil sample to Earth in 2031. There are a number of technical challenges to overcome along the way, but as the mission's chief scientist, Hou seems bullish. That stands in stark contrast to America's own Mars Sample Return (MSR) mission, which is the one project that Congress didn't save from President Donald Trump's proposed cuts to NASA funding. So even though the Perseverance rover has collected a number of samples over the last five years to be retrieved later, it's unclear if that retrieval will ever happen.

The reason the Chinese mission seems on course here is simple: It's simple. The NASA mission was designed as a multi-stage affair: a rover on the move would drill various rocks and soil, and then a later mission would arrive to gather them all and launch them back into Martian orbit. Tianwen-3 cuts most of that out of the process. It's just a stationary lander, no roving required. It will plop down on red soil, drill down seven feet, suck in 18-ish ounces of material, and then launch it straight back into orbit. It won't need to wait for a second mission to collect what it's drilled out. Total mission time after landing: about two months. In contrast, Perseverance got to Mars in 2021, and while it continues to do great science on its own, its poor samples are just sitting there on the surface, all alone, so lonely. And they'll be like that for a while.