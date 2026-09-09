Weird Myth That EV Batteries Die All The Time Refuted By Yet Another Study Conducted By Actual Scientists Who Didn't Graduate From Facebook University

As previously mentioned, this is not new information. The eight-year/100,000-mile battery warranty dates back to the first-generation Nissan Leaf. It's not like Biden invented it on his way out the door at the end of 2024. Plenty of previous research has shown that the batteries automakers put in electric cars should be perfectly healthy after more than a decade — a decade where they didn't need oil changes, coolant, new spark plugs, replacement starters, or fresh alternators. Expensive timing chain, belt, gasket, and transmission work? EVs don't have them, so there's no need to pay for them.

Even if you think you drive a lot, I promise you EVs aren't big, scary hassles that need constant repairs like some people may have told you. And I know this because I leased the slowest-charging, shortest-range new EV on the market to see for myself just how hard it was to live the EV life on hard mode. Spoiler alert: Even hard mode is pretty easy. The best part is, pick literally any other new EV, and it will be easier to live with than my Fiat. Sorry to the haters, but EVs are about as close to perfect as daily drivers get.

So why do these myths that EV batteries need to be replaced every few years persist? Well, when EV batteries do fail, those failures tend to be caused by manufacturing defects that show up quickly, which means some people do occasionally buy new EVs that almost immediately needed a (free) battery replacement. But it's more than that. Sadly, it's so much more than that.

EVs need very little maintenance, which makes them a threat to dealers who make all their money changing oil and replacing starters. EVs don't need gas, either, which makes them a threat to the entire oil industry. Of course, the oil industry also owns the Republican party and spends a lot of money ensuring Republican politicians stack everything in their favor. They're definitely pushing propaganda. But perhaps the most depressing explanation is probably that far too many people believe the entire world is one big sports rivalry.

Jets fans love the Jets and talk trash no matter how many times the Eagles prove they're the better team, so why not treat politics the same way? It's just a game to them. Red's the best! Blue team bad! And now we're seeing it applied to powertrains in vehicles. Because of course we are. It isn't logical, but then again, it's not like Jets fans are known for their logic. There's still a lot of value in patiently answering people's good-faith questions, especially with so much misinformation out there. But don't waste your time with all the trolls and sea lions. You're just arguing with rabid Jets fans, and no one wins when you argue with Jets fans.