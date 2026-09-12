8 Of The Least Reliable Years For The Ford F-150

Trying to name the least reliable Ford F-150s ever gets messy in a hurry, mostly because the truck has been around long enough to outlive several different eras of automotive record-keeping. A bad F-150 from 2018 can leave behind owner surveys, complaint databases, service bulletins, recall records, forum threads, and years of searchable reporting. A bad one from the 1970s or 1980s may leave us with little more than recall paperwork, defect investigations, and the residual bitterness that turned your crankiest uncle into a Chevy guy four decades ago.

That doesn't mean the older trucks get a free pass. It just means we have to judge them a little differently. For recent model years, reliability surveys and complaint patterns can show when one year clearly stands out from the pack. For older F-150s, the stronger evidence tends to come from serious recalls, NHTSA investigations, repeated mechanical defects, and problems that were notable relative to other trucks of the same era.

That distinction matters because the F-150 nameplate dates back to 1975, as Ford began the transition from the F-100 to the now-ubiquitous F-150. This gives us more than 50 model years to sort through. Rather than pretending all of those years can be scored on one neat reliability scale, we're looking for the ones with the strongest case against them using the best evidence available from their time. Here they are. Tell your uncle we're sorry if we left his off.