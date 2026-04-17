Ford Is Recalling 1.4 Million F-150s Over Unexpected Downshifts

During the initial investigation, Ford found the cause of the issue: faulty electrical connections in the lead frame, which houses the Output Shaft Speed sensor (OSS), due to degradation from years of thermal cycling and vibration. Those faulty connections cause signal loss to the Transmission Range Sensor (TRS), which is what causes the transmission to make "unexpected" shifts. It won't only cause the truck to downshift from sixth to second gear, that's just the maximum downshift allowed by the transmission and the worst-case scenario. It can cause any sort of unexpected downshift within range, upshift, or even shift into neutral.

In some cases, the TRS degradation can cause a little wrench light pop up in the owner's gauge cluster, warning them of a transmission fault and they can take their truck to the dealer. That isn't always the case, though, so sometimes the shifts can truly come out of nowhere.

Ford already began notifying dealers of the recall fix on April 15, and will rollout interim owner notifications on April 27. Remedy owner notifications will be sent between July 13-17, but affected VINs are already searchable for owners looking to see if their truck is affected. If your truck is one of the faulty ones, you'll be notified when to take it to the dealer, where its lead frame will be checked and replaced if necessary, free of charge, and you'll be good to go. Until the next Ford recall, of course.