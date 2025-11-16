Here's How To Check If Your Car Has A Recall

There's no escaping that recalls are part of automobile ownership today — almost 30 million vehicles were affected in 2024. And 2025 has continued the trend, with a particularly bad year for Ford. So far, the Blue Oval has been hit with 134 safety recalls this year, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). Ford's record-setting statistic isn't something you'll find being touted in the company's press releases, but NHTSA records show that the automaker's troubles cover numerous areas, especially the electrical system, back-over prevention, and power trains.

Ford isn't alone; it's just that no other manufacturer has yet crossed into triple-digit territory in 2025. Second-place honors go to Chrysler with 44 recalls, followed by RV manufacturer Forest River with 36. Compared to Ford, other automakers are doing quite well. General Motors, Volkswagen, BMW, Honda, Mercedes, and Hyundai have yet to reach the two-dozen recall threshold. NHTSA publishes a continuously updated chart of recalls by manufacturer; it's worth a look if you're curious.

Recall announcements can be easy to overlook because they're so frequent, but you shouldn't ignore them. Every recall involves a potentially serious safety risk flagged by the federal government, and repairs are free. Waiting for an official notification, typically sent by mail within 60 days after the recall announcement, could leave you uninformed if you've moved recently or aren't the original owner. Staying on top of potential recalls is easy, however, through online tools offered by NHTSA and the automakers. We'll walk you through what's involved.