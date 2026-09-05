1978 Vs. Today: Here's What Gas Prices Miss About The Real Cost Of Driving

Current gas prices are so high, they're spiking inflation. And, okay, adjusted for said inflation, gas prices are technically "better" today than they were back in the late 1970s and early 1980s. But also, that single metric is a lame way to measure the real cost of driving, which is why for funsies we'll also look at car insurance, car parts (and maintenance), and, yes, the actual price of cars themselves.

First, there's gas. As of this writing, according to AAA, the national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $4.10. Back in 1978, according to the Federal Reserve of St. Louis, which tracks cost of living metrics, the price of a gallon of gas in 1978 was roughly 63 cents. A year later, it was 69 cents. By January, 1980, it had soared to $1.11. That's a 76% increase in just two years. By comparison, gas was $3.35 at the start of 2024. It actually fell to $3.10 in January of this year, but by May, it hit $4.79. Going from $3.10 to $4.79 is a 54.5% jump, which isn't as bad as in the O.G. days the last time a president sent the military into Iran — and failed miserably – but still feels plenty brutal.

Now, adjusting for inflation, those 63 cents in January 1978 are equal to $3.37 in today's bucks. That's definitely less than the $4.10 national average gas price today (a whole 24.5% less). However, $1.11 in 1980 equals $4.76 in today's cash, which your eyes will tell you is dang near the $4.79 we felt in May. It's also 16% higher than the national average price for a gallon of gasoline as of this writing.