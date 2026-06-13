Our Troubles Are Over: The Average Price Of A New Car Was Closer To $49,000 Than $50,000 In May

Look, you're sick of hearing about it, we're sick of hearing about, and your bank account is definitely sick of hearing about it, but it feels like absolutely everything has become hella expensive these days, and new cars are no exception—the average transaction price for a new ride crested $50,000 for the first time ever back in October. But perhaps we're on our way to some relief because, that number cooled back down to $49,220 in May. Rejoice, the economy is saved.

According to Kelley Blue Book, this number is down from $49,456 in April but is still up by 1.2% compared to May of last year (although the typical year-over-year rise is 3.5% long term). High prices have naturally resulted in fewer Americans on average buying new cars every year. Pre-pandemic, the country saw about 17 million new-car purchases annually but 2026 is on-track to see fewer than 16 million. Yes, about a million would-be new-car buyers are being driven out of the market.