The internet may make it easier to connect with each other than ever before, but thanks to the near ubiquity of our frenemy, the algorithm, even people who believe they're well-informed can end up in an isolated information bubble. With more violence rocking the Middle East and gas still over $4 per gallon on average, you probably know how you feel about gas prices, but what about the nation as a whole? And how does the country feel about the future of gas prices over the next year? Conveniently, the latest Reuters/Ipsos poll just dropped, and it looks like only about one in six Americans believes gas prices will get cheaper over the next 12 months.

In a survey of 4,531 U.S. adults, conducted between June 3-8, the Reuters/Ipsos survey found that 17% of respondents said the Republican-led war would make gas prices better in the next year, 13% said they expected prices would stay about the same, 11% skipped the question or were unsure, and 59% said they thought gas would only get more expensive. So if you're one of the 83% of Americans who aren't buying Republicans' promises that everything's about to get super cheap any day now, you aren't alone.

Dig into political affiliation, and responses from Democrats and Republicans don't look like the mirror images you'd expect. About 83% of Dems say gas prices will only get worse over the next year, 9% say they'll stay the same, and only 3% say they'll get better. Meanwhile, 34% of Republicans answered "worse," 19% chose "about the same," and 39% picked "better." Republicans who were polled are more optimistic about gas prices than Democrats are, but they're far from a monolith.

It's important to reiterate that this survey is about as new as it gets. It's also intended to be a nationwide representative sample, and respondents weren't answering based on what they thought would happen in another month — this is what they were thinking about gas prices over the next 12 months.