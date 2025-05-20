Does Automatic Start/Stop Actually Improve Fuel Economy?

A decade ago, a car getting an automatic start/stop system was news, but these days, they've been almost entirely forgotten outside of a small group of weirdos who can't let it go. Unfortunately for all of us, the Republican Party is full of weirdos who can't let things go, and they're now busy exacting revenge on all their petty grievances, including auto start/stop technology. According to Lee Zeldin, the new Republican head of the Environmental Protection Agency, auto start/stop tech is "where your car dies at every red light so companies get a climate participation trophy. EPA approved it, and everyone hates it, so [he's] fixing it."

Is that true, though? We know the technology has gotten far more refined and less intrusive over the years, but do start/stop systems really just exist so automakers can collect "a climate participation trophy"? Or do they actually save drivers money on gas, while helping keep the air clean? Like so many other things in life, it's a little more complicated than a simple "yes" or "no," but as our friends at Consumer Reports recently pointed out — depending on the kind of driving you do — there can be some significant benefits to using start/stop tech. In fact, some drivers may end up cutting fuel consumption by a full 25%.

Beyond the fuel savings that come from your engine automatically turning off while you're stopped, these systems also cut down on pollution, which in turn, leads to cleaner air for everyone. Smog-choked Los Angeles may be a distant memory, but just ask the residents of Memphis' Boxtown neighborhood about the consequences of breathing air polluted by Elon Musk's nearby AI data center.