5 Manual Transmission Cars That Can Out-Accelerate Their Automatic Siblings

In the world of modern performance cars, the manual transmission is gradually becoming obsolete. In fact, here's a list of the few cars you can get with a manual in 2025. There's a simple reason for this: most modern automatic transmission-equipped cars are quicker than their manual counterparts. These days, cars like the McLaren with a dual-clutch setup can execute gearshifts in mere milliseconds.

It wasn't always like this, and in some obscure automotive spaces, it still isn't. After all, there was a reason why automatic gearboxes were called slushboxes. These gearboxes focused on comfort rather than outright performance. Most early performance gearboxes used torque converters, which sapped power due to fluid friction, and had poor gas mileage. Manufacturers back then focused on EPA cycles for the best possible fuel economy, and automatics used tall gear ratios for better fuel efficiency.

Manuals of that era were just more engaging. If you were skilled enough, you could dump the clutch and hold gears, and shift to the next gear quicker than an automatic. While today's manufacturers offer manual options for the experience, there are a few instances where these boxes turn out to deliver better performance than their automatic counterparts. Driving a stick shift will also teach you a lot more than an automatic ever will. Let's check out a few modern models — and some older ones — with manual-equipped versions that are quicker.