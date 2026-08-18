Shelby Gave A Mustang Independent Rear Suspension And Fuel Injection Nearly 60 Years Ago

The 1999 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra wasn't without its problems, but it did mark a major change for pony-car fans: It was the first Mustang to ever reach dealerships with both fuel injection and an independent rear suspension. Now, Mustangs had actually begun moving to fuel injection in 1984, but adding the new suspension marked an important turn for the better — boosting the car's credibility as a true all-around performer.

Yet while the 1999 SVT Cobra was the first production Mustang to combine those features, it wasn't the first Mustang ever to do so. That honor goes to the Shelby Mustang EXP 500 prototype that was put together in 1968 — and "put together" is unusually appropriate here. Also known as the "Green Hornet" for its striking exterior finish, the EXP 500 started life as a standard 1968 notchback. The car was then sent to Shelby, who would use it to test equipment for a proposed GT/Super Coupe model. When that project was shelved, Shelby then used the same car for the same reason as part of development for a Mustang California Special.

It next became a general test mule for potential Mustang equipment such as a prototype Conelec electronic fuel-injection system and a fully independent rear suspension. The icing on the cake, however, was a paint job worthy of a hot rod show. Going right over the original Lime Gold Metallic finish, the Green Hornet lived up to its name with three coats of Gold Luster Green, incorporating gold metallic mica flakes, as well as two clear coats and a custom white-and-gold EXP 500 striping package.