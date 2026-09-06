11 Vehicles You Can Reasonably Count On To Last 300,000 Miles

Getting a car deep into six-figure mileage multiple times over is a lot like pitching a no-hitter. Sometimes a genuinely excellent player just never gets there despite looking great on paper, and other times some pitcher with a middling career ERA will have a transcendent afternoon and get it done, like a Kia Sportage clocking more than 600,000 miles against all mechanical reason.

Today we're looking at vehicles with a reasonably well-documented history of high longevity, while acknowledging that the owner bears some responsibility for maintaining them well enough to go the distance to 300,000 miles. An iSeeCars study puts most of this list among vehicles they've identified as likely to exceed 250,000 miles, but that study isn't the basis of our selections. Its methodology relies on an opaque proprietary model, and some of its findings don't seem to be backed up by experience published anywhere else.

So instead, we looked for stronger real-world corroboration: documented examples at 300,000 miles and beyond, fleet or professional experience where available, and broader reliability evidence that suggests those odometer readings aren't just freak accidents and just might point to some high-mileage vehicles capable of going the distance. If you have high-odometer aspirations and are willing to apply the care and feeding necessary to get there, these are vehicles that have a real shot.