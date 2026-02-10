What Car Is Surprisingly Fun To Drive?

There are a handful of cars that are widely known to be a blast to drive. Whether that be the Mazda MX-5 Miata, Volkswagen GTI, or something like the BMW M3, each have a reputation that precedes them. Unfortunately, it's much easier to find cars that are not especially compelling to drive, whether they're simply dull, gutless, or designed for a more mundane purpose like hauling children. Every now and then, though, you find yourself in something that sneaks its way into your heart and brings an unanticipated smile to your face. Those are the cars we want to hear about, so share your story in the comments below.

Maybe it was a rental car that you never expected to enjoy as much as you did, a car that was handed down by a family member, or a car that you own, we want to know what car you found to be surprisingly fun to drive.