What Car Is Surprisingly Fun To Drive?
There are a handful of cars that are widely known to be a blast to drive. Whether that be the Mazda MX-5 Miata, Volkswagen GTI, or something like the BMW M3, each have a reputation that precedes them. Unfortunately, it's much easier to find cars that are not especially compelling to drive, whether they're simply dull, gutless, or designed for a more mundane purpose like hauling children. Every now and then, though, you find yourself in something that sneaks its way into your heart and brings an unanticipated smile to your face. Those are the cars we want to hear about, so share your story in the comments below.
Maybe it was a rental car that you never expected to enjoy as much as you did, a car that was handed down by a family member, or a car that you own, we want to know what car you found to be surprisingly fun to drive.
The 2026 Honda Accord Hybrid Touring surprised me
I just had a 2026 Honda Accord Hybrid Touring press car for a week-long loan, and it truly shocked me with its deft handling, zesty around-town acceleration, and face-yanking brakes. This is the first Honda Accord that I've lived with for a week; I've driven a few over the years, but I never really got to push one, until I went to the mountains to photograph my press car.
On the infamous Angeles Crest Highway, I was tickled by the Accord's capabilities, especially for a hybrid on all-season tires. It turned in eagerly, clung to the road through tight corners, stopped on a dime, and handled bumps with aplomb. Unfortunately, the hybrid powertrain isn't as peppy when speeds, inclines, and altitude increased, but as far as driving dynamics go, the Honda Accord Hybrid was surprisingly fun to drive. There will be a full review of it coming soon, but for now, share your story about a time when a car turned out to be surprisingly fun to drive.