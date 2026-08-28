I Met My Automotive Hero, And It Was Divine

Thumb the little button on the fob to flick open the switchblade key, a charming Volkswagen hallmark. Stick it in the slot to the right of the steering wheel, twist, and the electronics turn on, colorful icons illuminating in the quintet of gauges. Hold your finger on the prominently placed round "start" button on the center console as the starter motor loudly whirrs for a moment and— wham! The Bugatti Veyron's quad-turbo W16 engine blasts to life.

People always warn against meeting your heroes, but that hasn't been my experience. I'm lucky enough to have driven a lot of my dream cars, and none have let me down yet. But the prospect of driving a Bugatti Veyron for the first time was something else entirely. This is undoubtedly the defining car of my life, a childhood obsession that has only gotten more intense with time. Before this, I'd never had the opportunity to even ride shotgun in any Bugatti, let alone drive one. I thought that even having this job it might never happen for me, and I was (kind of) at peace with that. And yet there I was, getting behind the wheel of one.

Daniel Golson/Jalopnik

Leading up to my drive, even seconds before getting in the car, I was frankly nervous as hell. What if something breaks? What if the man from Bugatti riding with me thinks I'm an idiot and a bad driver? What if a Tesla rear-ends me? What if I do something wrong, and I'm sued to oblivion? Or the real nightmare — what if, somehow, I'm disappointed by the car?

I needn't have worried. My hour of driving the Veyron around Orange County was simply divine, an experience beyond words. This is perhaps the most superlative car of all time, and it left me a stuttering mess. Even now, months later, having had much time to digest and gush about the drive to others, it's still hard to describe what it was like beyond just exclaiming "it was perfect." But I'll do my best to try.

Full disclosure: Bugatti invited me to drive down to Newport Beach so I could drive a Veyron and play with the new recommission configurator. How could I say no?