Bugatti Is Making Larger OEM Veyron Wheels That Don't Need To Use $40,000 PAX Tires

The Bugatti Veyron is a car made up of superlatives. More than one-thousand horsepower, a top speed in excess of two-hundred and fifty miles per hour, sixteen cylinders and four turbochargers, a million-dollar pricetag way before that was the norm — and those are just the standout figures. Then there's all of the absurd little engineering miracles that made its performance possible, all of the small design details that made a big difference.

But one aspect of the Veyron that's brought up more than maybe anything else is the maintenance requirements. When your supercar is this advanced, and has things like 10 radiators, it's understandably a big undertaking for even a minor service. By far the most talked-about aspect are the tires. The Veyron launched with specialized Michelin PAX tires that helped the car achieve its 253-mph top speed, while also providing comfort and dailyability. Because the tires are so advanced and bespoke, though, they're also extremely expensive. Like, more than $40,000 for a set expensive, even now, 20 years later.

So there's a lot of Veyron owners out there who, despite being rich enough to afford the PAX tires because they own a multi-million-dollar supercar, don't want to spend that much on tires and thus fit their Veyrons with Chiron wheels (that wear normal tires) or, even worse, ugly replicas or aftermarket wheels. I shudder every time I see a Veyron with bad wheels, which is far too often. Obviously, Bugatti doesn't like that either, so in time for the car's 20th anniversary the automaker has developed new OEM wheels for the Veyron that use regular tires instead of the PAX ones, as part of its program that lets owners respec their cars. Finally!