The 5 New Trucks Still Under $35k (And The 5 Used Trucks We'd Probably Buy Instead)
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The era of the cheap pickup truck is over. It has been for a long time. The market used to be packed with cheap compact work trucks, the kind of rigs you could have as a third vehicle for trips to the lumber yard or hauling the scrap from a home renovation project to the dump. Some manufacturers are flirting with the ability to offer a stripped-down no-nonsense truck, like the Slate or Ford's soon-to-be-launched Fathom, but even those are perilously close to thirty grand.
Up your budget to $35,000 and there are a few decent options, but with inflation and import tariffs jacking up prices over the last decade, you're down to just five trucks that fit within that budget. Are any of them something you want to spend that kind of money on? Let's face it, you need that money just to keep up with your growing grocery and electricity bills. You don't want to be upside-down on a new truck when the AI dorks decide your job is expendable.
Times are tough, and the last thing you need is a new vehicle depreciating in your driveway while it siphons cash out of your bank account in pricey insurance and payments. Even with good credit and a serious down payment, you're looking at a monthly payment over $500 on these trucks. Is it really worth that kind of cash to have something you can tow with twice a year or move a couch for your friend? We'll take a look at each new truck that squeaks in under the $35k mark and try to find something cheaper on the used market that will do the job just as well, if not better.
A Ford Maverick or an old Honda Ridgeline
Don't get me wrong, the Ford Maverick is a lovely little truck that does just about everything a truck buyer would want it to do; the hybrid base model achieves truly incredible fuel mileage, and it continues to sell well. That said, it sure has gotten pretty expensive in the last few years. The base model was supposed to be a stripped-out work truck when the truck launched in 2022, with a bargain basement price tag below $20,000 (not including destination fees). When Ford figured out it could charge more for a truck in high demand, the base price jumped by 50%, and for a while you couldn't get one for less than $30,000. As of August of 2026, the base price for a FWD EcoBoost XL model is $29,685 (including the $1,895 destination fee and the $695 acquisition fee).
We can do better than that. Without the optional towing package (a $4,760 up-charge), the Maverick can only tow 2,000 pounds. Let's face it, this is a lifted sedan with a small bed tacked on the back. That's not to say it isn't perfectly suitable for many, but it's pretty easy to find a cheaper truck that will beat it.
This might sound unorthodox, but why not pick up a cheap used Honda Ridgeline? That Honda J-series engine is pretty stout and will last at least another lifetime before needing replacement. If you find one without rust, you can be pretty sure it'll last. Not only that, you're getting up to 5,000 pounds of towing capacity, a bunch more torque, and more interior space. It's still basically a lifted sedan with a little bed tacked on the back, but it's a better one. It isn't hard to find an older model with high miles for less than a third of what you'd pay for a base Maverick.
Chevrolet Colorado or Chevrolet Avalanche
The Chevrolet Colorado is a perfectly competent pickup truck, especially in higher trims. It used to be available as a compact work truck, but it has grown as time has gone on and generations progressed. The base model WT RWD truck is $34,495, with a nice 310-horsepower 2.7-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine.
I've test-driven the Colorado and its GMC Canyon cousin, and I found that despite the truck's massive size, it feels a little cramped inside. There's something about the way they built the truck that feels enclosed and tight. It's also a ton of money for what you're getting. Without upgrading to the super pricey ZR2 or Trail Boss, the truck looks pretty wimpy.
If you're a Chevrolet guy and you are looking for a big four-seater truck that can tow and still has the big, torquey V8 you want, you should probably just get an old Avalanche instead. Without much effort, I went out and found a nice low-mile 2009 Avalanche in a beautiful orange color for less than half what Chevy would charge you for a new base model Colorado work truck. Sure, the Avalanche is a little bit bigger than the Colorado, but what's seven inches between friends? And why suffer through a base model interior when you can have a big, open, airy cabin like the one in the Avalanche? Plus, two-wheel drive models like this can haul an 8,100 pound trailer while the base Colorado is only rated to pull 3,500 pounds.
Hyundai Santa Cruz versus the Subaru Baja
It's $31,350 to get yourself into a Santa Cruz SE with no options. The front-wheel drive base model with a 2.5-liter four cylinder is totally fine if what you want is a crossover with a bed on the back. It's a comfortable and easy place to spend your highway time. But like everything else on this list, it's not exactly cheap, and it hardly has the chops to compete when it comes to truck stuff. The standard Santa Cruz, for example, can tow just 3,500 pounds.
If you're looking for a car-based truck experience, maybe your best bet is to go with something used and quirky. This cross shop recommendation is a little out of left field, so don't immediately turn your nose up at it, but why not go with the cult classic Subaru Baja? For around a third of what you'd pay for a new Santa Cruz out the door, you can pick up a really nicely kept Baja Turbo.
Yes, the Baja is over twenty years old now, but if you can find a nice example like this, it should keep you as happy as the Hyundai without spending big bucks to do it. If you're an outdoorsy type that likes to hike, ride mountain bikes, or kayak or whatever, this is kind of the equivalent of wearing your hobbies on your sleeve. Nobody will doubt your trail jogger credentials when you roll up in a Baja with a pair of mountain bikes hanging off the back. Keep it nice, and you'll have fun for years to come.
Is there any replacement for a Toyota Tacoma?
With a starting price of $34,290, the rear-drive xtra cab 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder-powered Tacoma is about as close as you can get to thirty-five before you pay some taxes and walk out of the dealership. And like everything else in this class, for that base trim level, it feels pretty pricey. It's difficult to find any truck with a Toyota badge at a bargain price these days, as even the used Tacomas hold their value incredibly well.
This is a pretty rough scenario for anyone looking to get a Tacoma right now. Not only are the new trucks getting more expensive, but there's not really anything available on the used market to directly compete with it besides an older Tacoma. If you're a Tacoma buyer, nothing else will do, right? Is it responsible to recommend a decade-old Tacoma with 100,000 miles on the odometer that will still cost you $20,000? If you absolutely must have a Tacoma, it would probably be irresponsible to buy a used one at the inflated price the used models still carry.
That's where something like this Ford Ranger taps in. This is a similarly sized and equipped vehicle with similar capabilities, and without the Toyota tax, maybe it's an option. You can pick up this one, a 2019 model year, with reasonable miles, for $18,000. It's no Tacoma, but it'll get a lot of the same work done, for much less money.
Nissan Frontier or Nissan Frontier
The third-generation Nissan Frontier launched back in 2022, and received a light facelift last year. It remains the only truck in this class with a V6 engine instead of a four-cylinder. If you're looking for a mid-sized truck with plenty of torque that doesn't rely on turbochargers to get it, this is really the only move. This truck still employs a 3.8-liter direct-injected version of the old VQ-series engine, which has a design dating back to the mid-1990s. Unfortunately, it's $33,895.
Unlike the Toyota Tacoma, the Frontier's biggest competition when it comes to value for money is a used Frontier. Depreciation is generally steeper with the Nissan than with the Toyota, but these trucks are stout enough that they should hold up to even the most raucous of first owners. If you have the cash to do it, go get yourself a pre-facelift Frontier for a good chunk of money less than what you would pay for a new one, and basically get the same engine. For example, here's a 2022 SV Crew Cab RWD for just $23,585.
Considering that not much has changed aside from aesthetics between the '22 model year and now, this is a pretty good way to get a similar truck for way less money. It's still a bunch of cash, but at least someone else took the hit on depreciation. Now get out there and go do some truck stuff!