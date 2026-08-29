The 5 New Trucks Still Under $35k (And The 5 Used Trucks We'd Probably Buy Instead)

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The era of the cheap pickup truck is over. It has been for a long time. The market used to be packed with cheap compact work trucks, the kind of rigs you could have as a third vehicle for trips to the lumber yard or hauling the scrap from a home renovation project to the dump. Some manufacturers are flirting with the ability to offer a stripped-down no-nonsense truck, like the Slate or Ford's soon-to-be-launched Fathom, but even those are perilously close to thirty grand.

Up your budget to $35,000 and there are a few decent options, but with inflation and import tariffs jacking up prices over the last decade, you're down to just five trucks that fit within that budget. Are any of them something you want to spend that kind of money on? Let's face it, you need that money just to keep up with your growing grocery and electricity bills. You don't want to be upside-down on a new truck when the AI dorks decide your job is expendable.

Times are tough, and the last thing you need is a new vehicle depreciating in your driveway while it siphons cash out of your bank account in pricey insurance and payments. Even with good credit and a serious down payment, you're looking at a monthly payment over $500 on these trucks. Is it really worth that kind of cash to have something you can tow with twice a year or move a couch for your friend? We'll take a look at each new truck that squeaks in under the $35k mark and try to find something cheaper on the used market that will do the job just as well, if not better.