These Are The Types Of Drivers Who Made The Ford Maverick A Sales Success

There were times after the Ford Maverick premiered late in 2021 when the Blue Oval had to stop taking orders because demand was so high, and the automaker was still worrying about meeting Maverick demand as late as 2023. More recently, the base-model Maverick increased sales by 12.2% in the second quarter of 2026, while the hybrid Maverick set a new Q2 sales record with 29,457 deliveries for a 19.3% gain.

As for what's driving that kind of success, many people point to the Maverick's ability to attract a particularly wide range of customers. For example, many automakers target young shoppers in the hopes of turning them into customers for life, and the Maverick came out of the gate earning about twice as many customers aged 18 to 35 as the industry average. To be clear, the youngsters represented more than 25% of the Maverick's sales at that stage. Roughly the same percentage of the Maverick's buyers were women, too.

It's also worth noting that the 2022 Maverick was chosen by the Hispanic Motor Press as its Pickup Truck of the Year. Now, hard numbers are difficult to find, but this is at least some evidence that the Maverick is resonating with Hispanic shoppers, which was another objective behind developing the truck. Just keep in mind that for all its popularity, the Maverick has been caught up in a storm of Ford recalls that has seen it tagged by NHTSA over 40 times since its debut.