These Are The Types Of Drivers Who Made The Ford Maverick A Sales Success
There were times after the Ford Maverick premiered late in 2021 when the Blue Oval had to stop taking orders because demand was so high, and the automaker was still worrying about meeting Maverick demand as late as 2023. More recently, the base-model Maverick increased sales by 12.2% in the second quarter of 2026, while the hybrid Maverick set a new Q2 sales record with 29,457 deliveries for a 19.3% gain.
As for what's driving that kind of success, many people point to the Maverick's ability to attract a particularly wide range of customers. For example, many automakers target young shoppers in the hopes of turning them into customers for life, and the Maverick came out of the gate earning about twice as many customers aged 18 to 35 as the industry average. To be clear, the youngsters represented more than 25% of the Maverick's sales at that stage. Roughly the same percentage of the Maverick's buyers were women, too.
It's also worth noting that the 2022 Maverick was chosen by the Hispanic Motor Press as its Pickup Truck of the Year. Now, hard numbers are difficult to find, but this is at least some evidence that the Maverick is resonating with Hispanic shoppers, which was another objective behind developing the truck. Just keep in mind that for all its popularity, the Maverick has been caught up in a storm of Ford recalls that has seen it tagged by NHTSA over 40 times since its debut.
The Maverick's good at conquering the competition, too
Brand loyalty runs fairly strong in the new car market. In fact, more than half of all new-car shoppers return to the same brand from which they bought their old car. Yet the conquest rate for the Maverick was sky-high when it launched. More than 80% of its buyers were from outside the Blue Oval family by October 2022 — and 60% of buyers were still from non-Ford brands in Q3 2025.
Additionally, 70% to 80% of the people who purchased a Maverick had driven something other than a truck as their previous ride. For instance, the Toyota RAV4 and the Honda Civic have been among the most common past vehicles for Maverick drivers. The former is especially notable because 69.4% of RAV4 owners return to the Toyota brand for their next vehicle, according to a 2025 mid-year report from LexisNexis Risk Solutions.
As for exactly what's bringing these diverse customers to the Maverick, that list is also pretty diverse. The starting point, of course, was its price. Remember, the base XL model premiered at a mere $21,490 for its 2022 model year, making it among the least expensive new vehicles on the road. Ford would go on to boost that Maverick base price by more than 25% in the span of three years. But the Maverick is relatively affordable in 2026, with an MSRP of $27,145 (before $2,540 in extra destination/acquisition fees). In the end, it turned out that a lot of customers were interested in an inexpensive, versatile, and fuel-efficient machine with a truck-like bed and car-like driving experience — which really shouldn't be a surprise when you consider that 74% of Americans agree that new cars are unaffordable.