Why Bugatti's Veyron And Honda's Odyssey Used The Same Michelin Tire System

Michelin started working on PAX in 1997, but it didn't debut in the United States until 2005. While it isn't uncommon for very different cars to have the same standard tire, it's unusual for vastly different vehicles to have similar wheel systems.

PAX wasn't just a fancy tire, and it wasn't only designed for performance. Instead, it was a wheel/tire combination designed to replace traditional run-flat tires for both performance and safety. A typical run-flat tire works because of its stiff sidewall and can drive for around 50 miles, at up to 50 mph, without any air. But these tires have their downsides, most notably a harsh ride. So, Michelin designed a thick polyurethane or rubber ring (depending on the application) that attached to the rim and would support the tire in the absence of air. It also increased airless driving distance to 125 miles. That safety/comfort balance is how Michelin marketed PAX for a family minivan, while the enhanced strength and performance made the system great for the Bugatti's extreme speeds.

Only a handful of cars came with PAX when it first debuted. The Veyron was Michelin's headliner, and the PAX system is an example of the extreme tire tech used to set land speed records, but it also came with the Rolls-Royce Phantom, Audi A8, and European-market Renault Scenic. PAX was also optional on a few other cars, like the Acura RL and Nissan Quest. However, since PAX required specific wheels and tires, it wasn't the best option. In 2008, Honda's spokesperson Chris Martin told the New York Times that the Odyssey Touring's suspension was specifically tuned for PAX, so switching to or from conventional wheels and tires could negatively affect handling.