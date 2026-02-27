Why Bugatti's Veyron And Honda's Odyssey Used The Same Michelin Tire System
Grown-up responsibility comes for us all. Considering how great as minivans can be, you might have been forced to trade your Miata for one at some point, and no one would blame you for groaning while installing child seats. But if your new family-mobile was a Honda Odyssey Touring built between 2005 and 2007, at least you could drive around knowing your car shared tire tech with a 1,001-horsepower Bugatti Veyron.
Okay, so the Odyssey didn't use the exact same specially designed Michelin tires that allowed the Veyron to reach 249 mph. However, both the Odyssey and Veyron used Michelin's then-new PAX run-flat tire technology, which consisted of a unique wheel design, a tire pressure monitoring system, and a specific tire made to replace conventional run-flats. All of that helped the Veyron achieve record-breaking speed, and it helped contribute to enhanced safety and comfort in the Odyssey. That was probably fun to think about while stuck in traffic behind the wheel of a packed Odyssey, listening to the "SpongeBob SquarePants" theme song 257 consecutive times. Michelin gave up on the tech shortly thereafter, but there was a small window in time when a Honda minivan and million-dollar Bugatti had something technical in common.
What was PAX and why did both Bugatti and Honda use it?
Michelin started working on PAX in 1997, but it didn't debut in the United States until 2005. While it isn't uncommon for very different cars to have the same standard tire, it's unusual for vastly different vehicles to have similar wheel systems.
PAX wasn't just a fancy tire, and it wasn't only designed for performance. Instead, it was a wheel/tire combination designed to replace traditional run-flat tires for both performance and safety. A typical run-flat tire works because of its stiff sidewall and can drive for around 50 miles, at up to 50 mph, without any air. But these tires have their downsides, most notably a harsh ride. So, Michelin designed a thick polyurethane or rubber ring (depending on the application) that attached to the rim and would support the tire in the absence of air. It also increased airless driving distance to 125 miles. That safety/comfort balance is how Michelin marketed PAX for a family minivan, while the enhanced strength and performance made the system great for the Bugatti's extreme speeds.
Only a handful of cars came with PAX when it first debuted. The Veyron was Michelin's headliner, and the PAX system is an example of the extreme tire tech used to set land speed records, but it also came with the Rolls-Royce Phantom, Audi A8, and European-market Renault Scenic. PAX was also optional on a few other cars, like the Acura RL and Nissan Quest. However, since PAX required specific wheels and tires, it wasn't the best option. In 2008, Honda's spokesperson Chris Martin told the New York Times that the Odyssey Touring's suspension was specifically tuned for PAX, so switching to or from conventional wheels and tires could negatively affect handling.
If PAX was so innovative, why was it short lived?
PAX seemed like a good idea on paper, providing run-flat capability without the typically associated harshness. Unfortunately, it wasn't without its drawbacks, mainly cost. Such specific tires weren't cheap, were hard to find, and required special machines to replace them, which few, if any, independent tire shops had. That meant dealership swaps, which were pricey. If you're buying a relatively affordable family car like the Honda Odyssey, you probably aren't willing to pay top dollar for fancy-schmancy tire bills. Veyron owners admittedly have much deeper pockets, but they also have much bigger bills. A new set of PAX tires for the Bugatti costs $42,000, and replacements are recommended every 18 months.
In the few short years of PAX's existence, Michelin faced multiple class-action lawsuits from customers who felt misled about the tire system's cost, tire wear, and serviceability. Michelin denied that the lawsuits played a role in PAX's death in 2007, and that it was simply a lack of customer demand versus high investment costs, but would anyone be surprised if it was both?
Modern run-flats have gotten better, too. There was a time when they were hated by almost all car enthusiasts for their overly stiff sidewalls, but they've come a long way since. There could still be some mid-aughts Odyssey and Veyron owners running around, both potentially complaining about their PAX tires. But that means there are still families of seven rolling around in a minivan sharing Veyron tire technology, and that's just cool.