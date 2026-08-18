Trump Hasn't Brought Back The Auto Manufacturing Jobs He Promised

When Donald Trump was running for reelection in 2024, he talked at length about how he was going to bring back U.S. manufacturing jobs — especially U.S. automotive manufacturing jobs — if he was elected. Well, if you didn't notice, Trump was elected, but those jobs haven't come back. In actuality, the Bureau of Labor Statistics says auto manufacturing jobs are declining, probably because of woke.

Earlier this month, the President took to his social media site, Truth Social, posting "Manufacturing is BOOMING! [...] With TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS of new Investment pouring into the United States, and more Factories, more Construction, and more High Paying Jobs on the way, the results are impossible to hide." That doesn't seem to be what's happening with auto parts manufacturing, though, according to Automotive News. Payrolls at vehicle and parts facilities across the U.S. fell about 1% in July of this year to 964,500 jobs. That's down from the 975,300 jobs there were in March of 2025, before Trump's new tariff rules took effect. Obviously, these numbers fly in the face of Trump's goal of using tariffs to bring manufacturing jobs back to the U.S.

The latest jobs report, which was released a few weeks ago, is a glaring example of the issue the Trump administration is facing when it comes to auto manufacturing jobs. Despite what he considers his best efforts, his policies have coincided with slight job losses in the sector, including layoffs, resignations, retirements, deaths and hiring freezes following departures, Auto News reports. Because these companies are contending with the higher costs tariffs have brought on, they've simply got less money to spend on personnel. Add in the fact that they spent all this money on portfolio electrification, which is now deeply wounded (if not completely dead thanks to Trump's efforts) as well as the war in Iran, and the money starts getting very tight.