1,050-HP Revuelto SV Is The Fastest And Most Powerful Production Lamborghini Ever
Very few people have looked at the Lamborghini Revuelto, with its 1,001-horsepower V12 plug-in-hybrid powertrain, and thought it needed to be more extreme. But Lambo knows there are enough sickos out there with hundreds of thousands of dollars burning holes in their pockets to realize there is a market for a more extreme version of its flagship supercar. Enter the Revuelto SV. Of course, this is nothing new for Lamborghini. The Italian automaker has been Super Veloce-ifying its V12 supercars since the Miura SV in 1971. Now it has turned its attention to the Revuelto, but where do you go when the standard car already makes over 1,000 horsepower? Well, you just have to turn everything up to 11, I suppose.
Limited to just 1,963 units to signify the year the company was founded, the Revuelto SV's 9,500-rpm V12 and trio of electric motors pump out 1,050 hp and 1,051 pound-feet of torque to all four wheels through an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. That's enough power to send this 3,907-pound (dry weight) beast from 0 to 60 mph in under 2.3 seconds, and it'll go on to a top speed over 217 mph. That makes it, as Lamborghini claims, the fastest and most powerful production vehicle it has ever built.
The design
The Revuelto SV doesn't just up the power over the standard car. Lamborghini also set about making its looks even more eye-catching, with upped aerodynamics. Up front, the vertical "Omega" design is widened to give the Revuelto SV an even wider and dramatic stance than it already had. Additionally, the front splitter and underbody are retuned for better downforce and airflow — as are the wheel wells that now better direct air to the side coolers. Out back, there's a bigger diffuser with red accent lines and a fixed functional wing meant to balance out the aerodynamics of the car. That all adds up to the SV having 80% more downforce than the standard car, and 10% more than the Aventador SVJ.
Lamborghini also gave the SV special paint finishes, black accents and a redesigned SV logo on the hood and rear to let everybody know this is no ordinary Revuelto. Driving that point home even further are the center-lock wheels at all four corners with hexagonal structures, with 20s up front and 21s out back. Behind those wheels at the front are a set of 16.5-inch carbon-ceramic brakes that can bring the SV to a dead stop from 124 mph in just 361 feet. The rears have their own nearly-as-massive 16.1-inch brakes.
The thrill
To make the experience even gnarlier, Lamborghini added in a new drive mode called Pilota that is meant to give the driver an "even more engaging and customizable track driving experience." Lamborghini wants its drivers to feel like a fighter-jet pilot on the inside, a common theme dating back to the Reventón of the mid-2000s. Pilota set up around a five-stage traction control system that can adapt to different track and tire wear conditions, while stability control keeps things balanced and on the straight and narrow.
The Revuelto SV's interior surrounds its driver with more carbon fiber than any Revuelto to come before it, including on the door panels and the seats.Monocoque carbon-fiber race seats are optional and even more extreme. There are, of course, plenty of regular leather options to choose from as well to make things a bit more civilized. You also get Revuelto SV-specific graphics and animations in the gauge cluster and infotainment screen to heighten the experience just that little bit further.
The speed
There's more. It now has manually adjustable dampers, meant to make the car even edgier. Lambo says lateral grip is up 10%, and agility has increased 17%, though I'm not entirely sure how that's quantifiable. Leave it to the Italians, I suppose. The car also wears unique Bridgestone Potenza Race R tires.
All of this has added up to the Revuelto SV being the fastest car to ever set an official lap around the Hockenheimring. Lamborghini factory driver Marco Mapelli managed to hustle the monster around the German racetrack in just 1:41.6, and that's mighty quick when you consider the ultra-wild Mercedes-AMG One managed the same lap in a 1:38.5.
If this all sounds like your type of jam, then you better get your checkbook out and crack your knuckles. Lamborghini hasn't said how much the Revuelto SV will cost just yet, but judging by the fact that the standard Revuelto starts at over $600,000, this one isn't going to be cheaper. Of course, the type of person who springs for an SV Lamborghini isn't worried about such things. Money is an issue for us commoners.