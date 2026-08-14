1,050-HP Revuelto SV Is The Fastest And Most Powerful Production Lamborghini Ever

Very few people have looked at the Lamborghini Revuelto, with its 1,001-horsepower V12 plug-in-hybrid powertrain, and thought it needed to be more extreme. But Lambo knows there are enough sickos out there with hundreds of thousands of dollars burning holes in their pockets to realize there is a market for a more extreme version of its flagship supercar. Enter the Revuelto SV. Of course, this is nothing new for Lamborghini. The Italian automaker has been Super Veloce-ifying its V12 supercars since the Miura SV in 1971. Now it has turned its attention to the Revuelto, but where do you go when the standard car already makes over 1,000 horsepower? Well, you just have to turn everything up to 11, I suppose.

Limited to just 1,963 units to signify the year the company was founded, the Revuelto SV's 9,500-rpm V12 and trio of electric motors pump out 1,050 hp and 1,051 pound-feet of torque to all four wheels through an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. That's enough power to send this 3,907-pound (dry weight) beast from 0 to 60 mph in under 2.3 seconds, and it'll go on to a top speed over 217 mph. That makes it, as Lamborghini claims, the fastest and most powerful production vehicle it has ever built.