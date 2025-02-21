Electric Family Sedan Kicks Lamborghini's Butt At Car And Driver's Lightning Lap

The Lamborghini Revuelto may be a plug-in hybrid, but it's absolutely no Prius Prime. It still has a 6.5-liter V12 and, with an extra three motors, it makes 1,001 horsepower. That's almost as much power as the Chevrolet Corvette ZR1. It's also a mid-engine supercar with seating for two, and will hit 60 mph in less than 2.5 seconds and top out at 217 mph. Considering the rest of the cars that made it to Car and Driver's Lightning Lap this year, it should have easily walked away with the production car win. Except it got beat by an electric family sedan.

Now, to be fair to Lamborghini, the Lucid Air Sapphire isn't just any electric family sedan. It makes a very convenient 1,234 hp and officially hits 60 mph in under two seconds, while running nine-second quarter miles. Then again, it still weighs more than 5,000 pounds and offers plenty of room for a couple of kids and their stuff. You would expect the Air Sapphire to be quick in a straight line and probably be decent on track, but it was designed to be used as a true daily driver. It shouldn't be able to beat a 1,000-horsepower Lamborghini around VIR. And yet, it did.