Lamborghini Revuelto Miura 60° Homage Is Another Birthday Tribute To The First True Supercar
The Miura is celebrating another milestone birthday, which means there's only one thing for Lamborghini to do: build a special edition car, and that's exactly what it did. To commemorate the world's first mid-engine supercar turning 60 years old, Lamborghini decided to take its great-great-great-grandson, the Revuelto, give it a bit of a throwback makeover, and call the creation the Revuelto Miura 60° Homage.
While it might look like a new set of wheels and a fresh coat of paint on the outside, it's... uh... no, that's pretty much it. You can also ignore the fact that it's sort of a rehash of the Aventador Miura Homage that Lambo created for the car's 50th anniversary. That's neither here nor there. Still, the Rosso Arancio over Oro Elios finish looks pretty damn great and nicely evokes the color scheme of the original 1966 Miura, and at the end of the day it's still a Revuelto underneath, so it's an amazing piece of machinery.
Nine colors to choose from
If, for whatever reason, Rosso Arancio isn't your style, and you want something that looks even less like a special edition Lamborghini, there are eight other colors to choose from: Giallo, Verde Scandal, Verde Metallic, Blu Tahiti, Blu Notte, Nero Noctis, and Bianco Monocerus. No matter which color you go with, there are two bespoke liveries to pick from inspired by the original Miura P400. The lower body sections are finished in a contrasting color to the main bodywork, meaning customers can either choose between the Oro Elios livery matched with Altanero Shiny Gold wheels, or a Grigio Nimbus (gray) livery matched with Altanero Matt Titanium Diamond wheels. To me, you gotta go with the gold.
Fear not, though. Whichever color combo you pick, there will be plenty of Miura 60 logos adorning the car's exterior, positioned above the existing Revuelto badging. To tie the whole look together, Lamborghini says the Revuelto Miura 60° Homage has gloss black brake calipers and matte black exhaust tips that'll do their best to slow down and muffle the sound of that naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12.
È bella, ma è semplice.
Despite my jokes, the Revuelto Miura 60° Homage's changes aren't limited to the paint. Lamborghini says its designers also made changes to the interior to invoke the iconic '60s supercar. The seats are apparently upholstered with the company's Classica Trim, and they feature a reinterpretation of the "cannelloni" pattern found on the Miura. Leather can be found throughout, and there's an embroidered "Miura 60" logo positioned between the two seats, reminding the driver and their passenger just how special they are.
To further that idea, they'll have the opportunity to work even further with the Ad Personam program on color combinations if they're not into one of the nine color schemes Lamborghini proposed. Genuinely, I think that is such a funny bit. Imagine buying a special edition Lamborghini, where the big deal is the special color combination, and then changing the color combination to something else. Hilarious move.
Of course, the Revuelto Miura 60° Homage is an extremely limited proposition. The Italian automaker says it's going to crank out just 99 examples of the thing through Ad Personam in collaboration with Lamborghini Centro Stile, the company's in-house design firm. It's set to make its debut during Monterey Car Week.