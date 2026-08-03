Lamborghini Revuelto Miura 60° Homage Is Another Birthday Tribute To The First True Supercar

The Miura is celebrating another milestone birthday, which means there's only one thing for Lamborghini to do: build a special edition car, and that's exactly what it did. To commemorate the world's first mid-engine supercar turning 60 years old, Lamborghini decided to take its great-great-great-grandson, the Revuelto, give it a bit of a throwback makeover, and call the creation the Revuelto Miura 60° Homage.

While it might look like a new set of wheels and a fresh coat of paint on the outside, it's... uh... no, that's pretty much it. You can also ignore the fact that it's sort of a rehash of the Aventador Miura Homage that Lambo created for the car's 50th anniversary. That's neither here nor there. Still, the Rosso Arancio over Oro Elios finish looks pretty damn great and nicely evokes the color scheme of the original 1966 Miura, and at the end of the day it's still a Revuelto underneath, so it's an amazing piece of machinery.