The Meaning Behind Lamborghini's SV Badge

Pablo Neruda said, "Laughter is the language of the soul." This is baloney, as the true language of the soul is the 12-cylinder fury emanating from a Lamborghini Miura P400 at full tilt. The lucky few who have had the privilege to pilot a P400 to its limits are benevolent saints, for they share with us the glory of its V12 scream. Even the selfish who wall up Miuras to treat them as furniture in a living room can be forgiven, for who among us can judge someone for wanting to ogle a Miura when sipping a morning cappuccino.

But even among the lucky, there are degrees of fortune. A "standard" 350-hp Miura is desirable enough, and a 370-hp Miura S is more desirable still. Then there's the pinnacle, the zenith, the Mount Everest of Lamborghini's breakthrough mid-engined masterpiece: The 385-hp Miura SV. Those two letters, "SV", have come to signify a version of one of Lamborghini's cars pushed beyond its original scope. It's more powerful and more athletic than its non-SV brethren. Exact production numbers are hard to pin down, but it's generally accepted that just 150 Miura SVs were produced.

Then there's the question of what "SV" stands for. You've probably most often heard that it's shorthand for Super Veloce, or "super fast." Perhaps Ferruccio and the team were inspired by Ferrari's 500 Superfast, but decided to keep everything Italian?

Well, later Lambos certainly were Super Veloces, or actually SuperVeloces, but on Miuras, SV doesn't stand for that. Rather, it stands for Spinto Veloce, or "pushed fast". And here's where the history of SV can get a little confusing. While "SV" features on many of Lamborghini's special models, it doesn't always initialize the same words.