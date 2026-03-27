Acura Builds Itself A 40th Birthday Present To Celebrate Its IMSA-Winning Heritage

Today is Acura's birthday in the United States market! 40 years ag on March 27, 1986, Honda introduced its luxury brand with now-beloved models, the Legend and the Integra. To celebrate, Acura has recreated its very first race car, the number 48 Comptech Integra that was a back-to-back IMSA International Sedan series winner in 1987 and '88. Called the Acura Integra 40 Racer, it will debut at the 51st Acura Grand Prix in Long Beach, California, next month.

Mike Langel, Acura's assistant vice president of sales, said, "As we celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Acura brand, we're not just honoring our history, we're accelerating toward a future that will continue to be defined by daring innovation, a deep commitment to Acura customers and our Precision Crafted Performance brand DNA." The Integra 40 Racer retains its original engine and transmission, though they have been rebuilt, and a few modern touches have been added to liven it up a bit.