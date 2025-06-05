At $19,500, Will This 1993 Toyota Sera Spread Its Wings And Fly?

A limited-production home-market-only car, today's Nice Price or No Dice Sera is most notable for its funky butterfly doors. Those are different, for sure, but will its price make it seem like a fly-by-night deal?

The station wagon is an automotive form factor that's like cooking lobster at home—plenty of people love the concept, but few are willing to put in the effort. I think the main fear with lobsters is that in the off-chance one escapes its kitchen fate, it could then take up residence in the walls like a giant, scuttling, be-clawed cockroach. I'm not sure why more people don't buy station wagons.

Yesterday, we saw the opportunity to right the wagon-avoiding wrongs, at least for one lucky new owner, in the form of a 1994 Mitsubishi Diamante wagon. Slightly beat up but promoted as being mechanically sound, that blast from the past is also one of the rarest long-roofs out there. A negotiable $3,450 asking price sealed the deal, earning the Diamante a stellar 77% Nice Price win.