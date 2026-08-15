7 Common Mistakes That Could Be Damaging Your New Tires

It's nice to have a set of shiny new tires, but not so nice to have to pay for them. That's something most of us would like to have to do as rarely as possible. Yet, many of us are making mistakes right now that could be shortening the lifespan of our new tires.

For example, maybe we bought a replacement tire that doesn't match the tires that are already on the car. Maybe we bought tires that weren't right for our vehicle or the season. Perhaps we've mismatched our tires and rims. If we're not paying attention, we could mount the tires so that they are facing the wrong way – we've even had professionals do that to us. Skipping alignment and balance on new tires is another common mistake.

Don't forget to check the air pressure regularly, even for new tires, making sure they are neither overinflated nor underinflated, to avoid blowouts and other problems. Don't drive too aggressively on your tires, especially when they're brand new. Avoid skipping regular rotation and make sure you maintain your shocks and struts. Beware of products you use, like tire shine solutions and emergency repair sealants. Don't try to fix a hole that's too big and don't over-torque your lug nuts. And finally, if you have to store tires, store them in the right environment and position.