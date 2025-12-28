11 Car Maintenance Jobs That Should Be Left To Professionals

If someone tells you working on cars is easy, ignore them. Those who frequently spend weekends wrenching in their garage, living off Busch Lite and the sole warmth of a flimsy fluorescent light, will tell you without a doubt: If it can go wrong, eventually, it will. Ill-fitting parts, broken tools, stripped threads, and bloody knuckles are par for the course, but that's just half of it. Fully understanding how delicate and tedious certain components are — well, that's the real kicker, and those who are new to DIY maintenance and repair may not be ready to embark on such treacherous journeys.

First and foremost, there's no shame in relating to that sentiment. But if you do, we're going to recommend you put down the gloves for the 11 maintenance jobs we'll be covering today and leave it to a pro. Some of them could be physically dangerous or damage your car, and others are just too complicated (even for seasoned enthusiasts). Learning how to work on cars without killing yourself takes years of practice, and you shouldn't rush the process.

Lastly, before we dive in — no, this list isn't pro-auto shop propaganda attempting to coerce you into spending money. Obviously, many experienced and talented wrenchers aren't officially certified mechanics but are entirely capable of doing all of these jobs themselves. Rather, this is a guide for the novice or intermediate home mechanic who needs to gauge their limits.