Is It Safe To Use Two Different Tire Brands For One Car?

Tires are the only point of contact between a car and the road, meaning that no matter how dynamic, safe, or comfortable a car may be, every input has to be communicated to the road through the tires. Given their importance and ubiquitousness, the world of car tires is filled with countless brands, some more premium than others. To ensure every input gets translated to the road as effectively as possible, using four tires from the same brand is ideal.

Still, is it safe to use two different tire brands on one car? According to leading brands like Michelin and Continental, mixing tire brands is generally not recommended. When all four tires share the same characteristics, the car responds more evenly and remains easier to control and manage, especially in challenging conditions. However, what if mixing is the only choice? In that case, both manufacturers advocate for installing matching tires onto the rear axle.

While the same tire brand is indeed part of a safer and more cohesive driving experience, the type of tire, its size, load index, and speed rating are even more important. Also, keep in mind that replacing just a single tire is strongly discouraged since it can negatively affect traction, suspension components, transmission, and tread wear. The general idea behind this no-no is fairly similar to why your AWD vehicle needs matching tires.