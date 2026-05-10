The Most Common Causes Of Tire Blowouts Are Why You Shouldn't Sleep On Proper Pressure

Tire blowouts are many drivers' worst nightmare. Apart from the perplexing explosion, vibrations, and shuddering that occur when a tire rapidly loses air pressure, a blowout can make any vehicle difficult to control, especially if the tire bursts while cruising at speed. A blowout can happen suddenly with little to no warning, but the truth is that most incidents are preventable, despite the unpredictable nature of road hazards and changing weather.

Blowouts can happen for many reasons. Aging tires with visible signs of dry rot are unable to hold air pressure and are prone to bursting, and worn tires on severely bent rims are ticking time bombs. However, studies by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) show that over-deflection of a tire's tread surface, which happens when the tire is flat, overloaded, or underinflated, is the most common cause of tire blowouts, and it's not hard to see why.

An underinflated or overloaded tire has a wider-than-usual contact patch with the road surface. In that condition, the tire produces more friction and heat as it rolls, and too much heat is not good for any tire. Underinflation also puts unnecessary stress on the belt edges and the tire's shoulder. Too much heat and material fatigue will inevitably lead to blowouts, and this highlights the importance of maintaining the correct air pressure every time you hit the road.